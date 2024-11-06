Shinmin Li and Kardea Brown return as judges as several teams of bakers seek to impress them in the 2024 edition of Holiday Wars.

Holiday Wars Season 6 features a plethora of teams each consisting of cake, sugar, and cookie artists, with all of them doing their best to win it all and bag the coveted Holiday Wars championship.

Some of the challenges include designing a holiday parade float and showcasing Santa's own buddy movie.

Holiday Wars Season 6 premiered on the Food Network on November 3.

Every Host, Judge, & Contestant in Holiday Wars Season 6

Host:

Jeff Mauro

Jeff Mauro

Instagram: @jeffmauro

Jeff Mauro serves as the host of Holiday Wars Season 6. He is a notable chef who was crowned as the winner of Food Network Star Season 7.

Mauro is best known for making delicious sandwiches, which essentially catapulted his career into becoming the premier host of the Emmy-nominated series, Sandwich King.

He also co-hosted another Food Network series, The Kitchen, alongside Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Marcela Valladolid, and Geoffrey Zakarian.

Judges:

Shinmin Li

Shinmin Li

Instagram: @shinminli

Shinmin Li is a veteran pastry chef and an award-winning cake artist who utilizes her expertise and vast experience in the kitchen to help guide the contestants in Holiday Wars Season 6.

Li previously appeared as one of the judges of Halloween Wars 2024. Outside of Food Network, Shinmin owns a bakery called I Dream of Cake in San Francisco.

Kardea Brown

Kardea Brown

Instagram: @kardeabrown

Charleston native and renowned chef Kardea Brown joins the pool of judges for Holiday Wars Season 6 for the first time after returning as part of the cast of the 2024 edition of Spring Baking Championship.

Aside from the two aforementioned baking competitions, Kardea also served as the host of Delicious Miss Brown.

She also owns a well-recognized pop-up named New Gullah Supper Club where the menu consists of dishes passed down to her by her grandmother and mother.

Kardea is also known for her appearances in Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped Junior, Cooks vs. Cons, and Farmhouse Rules.

Contestants:

Myah Underwood

Myah Underwood

Myah Underwood serves as the cookie artist of the Candy Cane Crushers.

Outside of the competition, she is the proud owner and CEO of Lolano Cookie Cutters.

Myah utilizes her baking expertise in crafting design-heavy and flavorful cookies while also manufacturing top quality 3D printed cookie cutters for aspiring bakers.

Nicolas Belorgey

Nicolas Belorgey

Joining the Candy Cane Crushers as the team's sugar artist is Nicolas Belorgey.

Nicolas is a pastry chef instructor at Le Cordon Bleu International. As a nomadic French chef, he has traveled across the world to learn about the different cuisines and culture of various countries.

According to a profile from So Good Magazine, Nicolas believes that his dessert must be enticing on the outside and enjoyable in its interior to achieve a delectable experience.

Kylie Mangles

Kylie Mangles

Instagram: @letterpressbakery

Kylie Mangles is part of the main trio of Candy Cane Crushers as the team's cake artist.

She has a lifelong passion for baking and artistry, which ultimately led her to create her own business called Letterpress Bakery where she creates beautiful custom cake designs for celebrations and brand partnerships worldwide.

Joseph Mongillo

Joseph Mongillo

Instagram: @one_smart_cookie_

Representing the Mistletoe Mavericks as its cookie artist is Joseph Mongillo.

He says in his confessional that the local news describe him as a "teen cookie prodigy" and he is out to prove that he can compete with the best in Holiday Wars.

The 19-year-old cookie artist previously joined Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge where he finished as the winner in the December 7, 2023 edition of the reality series.

Growing up, Mongillo started to embrace the world of baking when he was 14 years old, with him being inspired by his mother's cooking prowess in their kitchen.

Teresa Shurilla

Teresa Shurilla

Instagram: @pastrychefcheech

The Mistletoe Mavericks' sugar artist is the returning Teresa Shurilla who previously competed in the 2024 edition of Halloween Wars: All Stars.

She was part of the winning team of bakers in Season 13 of the spooky-themed reality competition.

When she is not competing with other renowned bakers, Teresa's day job includes being a pastry chef instructor at the University of Hawaii Maui College.

Ashley Ozment

Ashley Ozment

Ashley Ozment, the Mistletoe Mavericks' cake artist, is a self taught baker whose passion for creating has allowed her to transform amazing cake designs in the kitchen.

Ashley owns a cake decorating business called Ashley's Artisan Cakes. In her bio, she says that her ultimate goal is to "design as many creative pieces out of edible food as possible."

Corterrius Allen

Corterrius Allen

Instagram: @dacakegoat

Corterrius Allen leads the Royal Icicles as the team's cake artist and is best known as "DaCakeGoat."

He appeared as a contestant in Netflix's Is It Cake Too? and a previous season of Halloween Wars.

Corterrius also established his own business, CJA's Cakes and Cupcakes, in April 2022 where he designs custom cakes for various clients.

Viviana Blandon

Viviana Blandon

Instagram: @vivis_cakesntreats

Viviana Blandon is a home-based artistic baker who has over 15 years of experience in creating custom-made designs for cakes. She serves as the Royal Icicle's cookie artist.

According to her profile, she believes that what makes her stand out from the rest of the bakers is her unique ability to turn cakes and cookies into stellar pieces of art combined with delectable taste.

Brooke Taylor

Brooke Taylor

Instagram: @bunnysbakeryok

Brooke Taylor is the Royal Icicle's sugar artist tasked to make "snow sugar magic" and the tasting element in Holiday Wars' first challenge of the season. She is the owner of Bunny's Bakery in Purcell, Oklahoma.

Brooke is no stranger when it comes to competing in baking shows of the Food Network since she already took part as a contestant in Halloween Wars for a total of four times. She was also part of the winning team of Big Bake Halloween.

New episodes of Holiday Wars Season 6 premiere on the Food Network every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.