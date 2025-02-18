Hogwarts Legacy DLC 2025: News, Leaks & Everything We Know

Hogwarts Legacy is reportedly set to receive a major expansion, but not in the traditional DLC format many gamers were expecting.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter returned to PCs and gaming consoles in February 2023 with Hogwarts Legacy, allowing players to create their students and experience a tale set in the 1800s.

After the launch and the game's massive success, hopes began to rise for DLC content to expand the story, which, so far, has yet to be released.

Is Hogwarts Legacy Getting a DLC?

Warner Bros.

Currently, the only DLC available for Hogwarts Legacy is the "Dark Arts Pack," which offers a cosmetic set, battle arena, and a Thestral mount for $19.99 USD.

Around the time Hogwarts Legacy launched (and broke Twitch streaming records) in February 2023, game director Alan Tew confirmed at IGN Fan Fest there were "no current plans for DLC:"

"We’ve been really heads down bringing ['Hogwarts Legacy'] to life, so at the moment there are no current plans for DLC."

Almost two years later in January 2025, there have been no signs of new Hogwarts Legacy DLC content offering fresh stories, locations, and more.

The closest gamers received was in the Summer 2024 update, which included the new photo mode, additional features, and the unlocking of all the PlayStation-exclusive content such as the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest for all platforms.

While that has been it for DLC so far, Bloomberg recently confirmed developer Avalanche Studios is "now working on new content for Hogwarts Legacy as well as a sequel." The studio has yet to address the game's future plans, but other reports may have revealed what new content is in store.

Hogwarts Legacy's Definitive Edition Explained

In the Insider Gaming report, Tom Henderson stated Hogwarts Legacy has a "Definitive Edition" in development with additional content that will also be sold as a DLC expansion for those who already own the game.

The insider clarified the Definitive Edition will add a new story quest, side quests, activities, and outfits across around 10-15 hours of original content.

For context on the DLC's reported 10-15 hour length, How Long to Beat estimates the base game's main story runs for around 26.5 hours with a 45-hour total for those who also complete the side quests.

While no release date could be confirmed by Insider Gaming, some of its sources suggested it could drop in 2025 to mitigate financial damage after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League disappointed in revenue.

Henderson indicated the DLC's price will land between $20 and $30 USD, with a "Definitive Edition" also to be sold with the expansion and base game included.

Is Hogwarts Legacy 2 Happening?

Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels recently confirmed a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the pipeline, calling it "one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road" (via Variety).

Furthermore, another Variety report, exploring the future of the Wizarding World, stated the developers are "coordinating some of the big-picture storytelling elements" in the sequel with HBO's Harry Potter reboot series.

HBO is gearing up to revisit the world of Harry Potter in the coming years with a new seven-season adaptation and a fresh cast (read more about every actor rumored to appear so far). Perhaps these coordinated efforts could see the events of Hogwarts Legacy and its sequels referenced in the HBO series.

Variety has also stated in the past that Warner Bros. Discovery has come to view Hogwarts Legacy as a "long-term franchise." This could indicate plans for more DLC, sequels, and possibly on-screen efforts in movies or TV.

While no release window for Hogwarts Legacy 2 is clear yet, the tease of a sequel being a priority "a couple of years down the road" combined with plans to revisit the original with a Definitive Edition in 2025 points to a long wait.

Following the release of Hogwarts Legacy in 2023 and possibly a Definitive Edition in 2025, it would be surprising to see the sequel anytime before 2027.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.