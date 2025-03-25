Henry Cavill's World War Hulk Movie Casting Rumors - Here's What's Real Vs. Fake

Rumors are circulating that Henry Cavill could play Wolverine in a new World War Hulk movie, and fans may wonder if there is any truth to them.

While much of what these rumors state is untrue, some elements of otherwise false reports are accurate, so it is essential to lay out exactly what is factual and what is not.

Is Henry Cavill Playing Wolverine in a World War Hulk Movie?

There is no confirmation that Henry Cavill will return as Wolverine in a World War Hulk movie following his brief alternate universe cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Though a report from Facebook indicates otherwise and includes an image of Cavill and World War Hulk art side-by-side, there are no sources to back it up.

As of writing, a World War Hulk movie or project for the MCU is not on the docket despite being rumored (and something many fans have wanted) for a long time—let alone that one would be released as soon as next year.

Still, some pieces of that false report will likely come true eventually.

Cavill Was Reportedly Considered for Different MCU Role

According to reports from insider John Campea, Cavill may have met with Marvel to discuss a potential future in the MCU.

MyTimeToShineHello also noted that Cavill was considered for Annihulus in the now-canceled Nova special. Still, there is no official confirmation of this.

Cavill once shared with The Hollywood Reporter in late 2021 that he would love to play Captain Britain, something even he mentioned seeing rumors about. He said that role "would be loads of fun" and would want it to be a "modernized version:"

"I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British."

There is no indication that this discussion continued in an official capacity.

A World War Hulk Movie Has Been Rumored for Years

World War Hulk has remained a rumored future Marvel project for several years now, especially following what could be viewed as a set-up for this Hulk-led film at the end of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Not only do fans want to see a World War Hulk film, but in 2022, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo shared that "anytime they want to do it, [he's] here" and ready for it. But, fan excitement is not enough to confirm a project.

Rights disputes between Disney and Universal are reportedly holding the movie back, but that does not make the project impossible.

Rumors about the rights to the Hulk seem to circulate constantly, though not much has actually been confirmed.

Now that more Hulk lore was set up in She-Hulk, and assuming the reports of She-Hulk's role in Avengers: Doomsday are true, the set-up for a Hulk-centric movie or show seems to be forming.

However, that does not necessarily mean World War Hulk will never be seen on the big screen. The comic it would be based on does not easily fit with Hulk's position in MCU continuity, though that does not mean a film cannot happen.

Anything regarding a World War Hulk movie remains speculative.