Henry Cavill Is Intensely Vetting His Warhammer TV Series Script For Lore Accuracy (Report)

According to new reporting, Henry Cavill is doing everything he can to make sure his Warhammer TV series is as lore-accurate as possible. First announced in December 2022, Amazon Prime Video's Warhammer 40K is set to star and be executive-produced by the former Superman actor. Cavill has made his love of the beloved tabletop game very apparent over the years, making his deep involvement in the project all the more justified.

With scripts actively in the works for the Warhammer show, Cavill seems to be going the extra mile on the new streaming project. A new report from CNews described some of the lengths that the series star is going to for Warhammer. According to the outlet's sources, Cavill has been intrinsically involved in the scripting process.

This reportedly includes the actor staying up until 4 a.m., watching lore videos from the franchise to check the show's scripts for accuracy. One of the crew members described these efforts as "lore audits" conducted by the star, in which he personally reviews minute details, such as specific armor colors for chapters of and the universe's incredibly dense High Gothic trimmings.

Games Workshop

Cavill's labourious late-night lore deep dives all seem to be from a place of genuine love for the franchise. The actor has been outspoken about his passion for the franchise, even long before he signed on to the Amazon Prime Video adaptation.

In a December 2021 interview with Empire, Cavill was asked about his favorite IP he would want to see brought to the screen, and Warhammer was the quick answer for the British star. "I was that guy who bought all of the Warhammer fantasy armies, books, and all of the codexes and would just read them," Cavill posited, calling the franchise a "dream job opportunity:"

"'Warhammer' fantasy I enjoy because of the 'Total War' games. I was that guy who bought all of the 'Warhammer' fantasy armies, books, and all of the codexes and would just read them. I never had a chance to actually play with anyone, but I would get all the lore and learn all the rules ...There is so much stuff and that world is so rich, and that universe is so exciting. That is the true dream job opportunity. If I were to have the opportunity to show that as live action then I would be ecstatic!"

Warhammer is just one of several video game/tabletop game adaptations in the works at Amazon Prime Video. No official release information for the project has been announced to this point, but with scripts actively being written, it could be coming sooner rather than later.

When Will Fans See Henry Cavill's Warhammer Series?

Games Workshop

Amazon Prime Video's Warhammer TV series has been in the works for quite some time, and because of this, fans are giddy to know when they will actually see the streaming show hit the service.

While Cavill's involvement in the project was first announced back in 2022, everything was not signed on the dotted line between Warhammer makers Games Workshop and Amazon until 2024. With all that in order, the real work began. This has led to a writers' room being assembled, with Cavill steering the ship as much as he can.

The only other major project on Cavill's slate right now is the upcoming Highlander reboot from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, which is actively in production. Once that is finished, then it will be full-steam ahead on Warhammer.

If scripts can get finished (Cavill's lore-dumps and all) over the next couple of months, then filming could start sometime before the end of the year. Then, with filming likely lasting anywhere from three to six months, a release perhaps by early 2028 could feasibly happen, but that all relies on those scripts getting done.