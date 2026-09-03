HBO's Succession Star Alan Ruck Has One Condition to Return For Spin-off Show (Exclusive)

Succession may have ended almost three years ago now, but star Alan Ruck would be open to returning–with one condition. The HBO comedy-drama series, created by Jesse Armstrong, was a satirical take on a fictional wealthy media mogul and the family vying for his empire. Succession ended with its fourth season in 2023, but it left a lasting impression, and many have hoped the show will live on in some way in the future.

Alan Ruck, who starred in the show as Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) eldest son from his first marriage, Connor Roy, has opened up about what it would take for him to return to the world of Succession.

Speaking to The Direct while promoting the 2026 release of his film Corporate Retreat, Ruck said he'd "be there with bells on," should Connor Roy get his own spin-off. However, Ruck maintained he'd only do it if "all the same writers were involved:"

"If all the same writers were involved, I would be there in a heartbeat. I mean, [they were] truly the best writers, and I've worked with really good writers, but they were the best writers I've ever, ever worked with. And [they were] constantly surprising and just making up fun stuff for us all to do. So, yeah, if that was to happen, I'd be there with bells on."

Throughout the show, Connor Roy was known as an outlier within the family, often avoiding the conspiring of his half-siblings for the corporate throne and instead seeking fame in politics. He was also known for his troubled relationship and eventual marriage to his younger girlfriend, Willa (Justine Lupe).

In the end, it was revealed that Connor might have had the closest relationship with his father out of the siblings, but that didn't mean he got a happier ending. Succession left Connor poised to become the US Ambassador to Slovenia, but with the bombshell that Willa would be staying in New York rather than traveling abroad with him.

HBO

Ruck mused what Connor's life might look like after the ending of the series with Variety, telling the outlet "he's going to be a mess:"

"He’s going to be a mess. He’s not going to be able to focus on anything, really. He’s not going to want to do that job very long if Willa’s not around. He’s going to delegate all authority."

Succession premiered on HBO in 2018 and ended after four seasons in 2023. The series starred Brian Cox, Saran Snook, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Could Succession Ever Be Revived?

HBO

While Ruck might be eager to return for a Connor Roy spin-off under the right conditions, it doesn't seem like those conditions may ever be met.

Succession's creator Jesse Armstrong made it clear to BBC Radio 4 in 2024 that he and the writers had "written [the characters] enough now," and that spin-offs "[don't] feel like the most interesting thing to do to me."

However, star Kieran Culkin revealed in 2023, prior to the end of Succession, that Armstrong had pitched him "brilliant ideas for a fifth season" off the cuff. Although they've never amounted to anything, and Culkin reiterated they "could trust Jesse Armstrong to make [the] call," off when enough was enough.

Succession was an immense success for HBO, earning rave reviews from critics and audiences, and winning Best Drama Series 3 times at the Primetime Emmy Awards, plus multiple wins for the actors.

There are many who would no doubt like to see the series continue and recapture that magic, but the story came to its definitive endpoint, so anything further could ruin that perfect ending.