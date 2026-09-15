White Lotus Season 4 Release Window Gets Officially Confirmed By HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys

White Lotus Season 4 received a much-needed release update straight from HBO's head executive. White Lotus Season 3 made headlines when it premiered in February 2025 for its brilliant balance of compelling storylines anchored by its star-studded cast, as a new group of wealthy guests and overworked staff dove deep into the secrets, tensions, and twists among them while staying at a luxury resort in Thailand. The third season's success served as a springboard for the White Lotus' future, as the show received an early renewal in January 2025 (via Variety) before Season 3 episodes dropped on HBO and HBO Max. The long wait is a given, and now, HBO has given a definitive update on when to expect new episodes.

Speaking with Deadline, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, officially confirmed the release window for White Lotus Season 4, revealing that fans can expect it to premiere on HBO Max in the first half of 2027.

DEADLINE: "The White Lotus. When exactly can we expect the Season 4?" Casey Bloys: "First half of ’27."

An early 2027 release window aligns with Season 3's release timeline. White Lotus Season 3 premiered on HBO on February 16, 2025. Meanwhile, Season 1 debuted in the Summer 2021 window on July 11, 2021, while Season 2 premiered on October 30, 2022.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter (THR) in April 2026, production for White Lotus Season 4 began in Saint-Tropez, France, with HBO noting that the story will focus on the Côte d'Azur and that some scenes will take place in Cannes, Monaco, and Paris. In the same THR report, Season 4 is confirmed to feature two White Lotus hotels, marking the first time this has happened in the series.

The two hotels in question are the Airelles Château de la Messardière in Saint-Tropez, which will stand in for White Lotus du Cap, and Hotel Martinez, which will serve as the on-screen White Lotus Cannes.

Even before White Lotus Season 4 began rolling its cameras, controversy had already emerged due to the recasting of Helena Bonham Carter. The Harry Potter and Ocean's 8 actress (per Variety in May 2026) was initially tapped to play a "washed-out star who is chasing a comeback." However, Carter exited production after nearly a week on set due to "creative differences." She was replaced by Laura Dern.

In the same interview with Deadline, Bloys didn't directly address Helena Bonham Carter's recasting in White Lotus Season 4; offering high praise instead to White Lotus creator Mike White's work for the upcoming season:

Deadline: "What does creator Mike While have in store? And how did the recasting of Helena Bonham Carter work out?" Casey Bloys: "Mike is the best, I love working with him, and I can’t wait for you to see what he’s been working on with this cast. There are always breakout characters, breakout stories. We are lucky to have Mike doing White Lotus for us."

Bloys ended the interview by teasing that there are a "few nice surprises" that fans should expect in White Lotus Season 4.

Teen Vogue reported in April 2026 that filming for Season 4 is expected to wrap in October 2026, which is roughly around six months of production. Production for White Lotus Season 3 was filmed on a similar six-month timeline, but faced challenges due to the Hollywood strikes.

White Lotus Season 4 features a star-studded cast, including AJ Michalka, Alexander Ludwig, Laura Dern, Chris Messina, Marissa Long, Steve Coogan, Vincent Cassel, Kumail Nanjiani, Ari Graynor, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

White Lotus Season 4 Has An Unexpected Story Primed for Tension

HBO Max

White Lotus Season 4 is poised to be the franchise's biggest story yet, with the Cannes Film Festival as its pivotal backdrop.

The premise revolves around a satire of the film industry, focusing on two rival film teams producing movies in competition, each with something to prove. Based on that story structure, chaos is bound to happen in Season 4.

The first team camps at the flashy White Lotus Cannes on the Croisette while the other team retreats to a more exclusive (and sort of secluded) White Lotus du Cap that may or may not be a hidden hilltop base. With celebrities as the protagonists, it is poised to tell a story about how fame completely reshapes one's goals, true self, and growth within the entertainment industry.

The fame topic and the pressure of mounting a film for the Cannes Film Festival are just the tip of the iceberg, as it is still set to explore the White Lotus' signature blend of class snobbery, cultural friction, and a ticking-time-bomb plot, where anyone could be pushed to the limit.