HBO Max Is Removing 4 Original Series In November

Several of HBO Max's originals will be leaving the company's streaming platform in November 2025. The addition and removal of content is a common practice on streaming services, as companies negotiate new licensing deals with studio partners. Originals would typically be considered permanent additions to a studio's streaming service, as it owns all the rights. However, a more recent practice has seen the likes of Disney and HBO remove their own content.

As part of Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max is well-known for its original content, which includes branded IP such as Peacemaker, The Last of Us, and House of the Dragon, as well as original series like The White Lotus and Task. This content will typically remain strictly on HBO services to entice subscribers. However, some HBO originals have been removed over the years, either being taken off the board entirely or having their streaming rights sold to other distributors. Warner Bros. Discover executive Gunnar Wiedenfels explained the reasoning behind HBO's removals of movies and shows as "[rectifying] a lot of content exuberance."

As is standard practice, several licensed titles will be steadily removed from the HBO Max platform in the U.S. in November. However, the streamer is also moving to purge a handful of its own HBO titles, and it's unclear when or where they will be available to stream next.

HBO Max Is Removing These Originals in November 2025

Arthur's Law

Arthur's Law is a German dark comedy series about an unemployed man, Arthur Ahnepol, who sets off a chain of unlucky events when he decides he wants his obnoxious wife to die.

As part of a deal with WarnerMedia Germany, HBO Max became the exclusive home of Arthur's Law in the U.S. in 2021. However, as of November 30, it will no longer be available on the streamer.

4 Blocks

Another original series that landed on HBO Max as part of a curated selection of international programming, 4 Blocks will be removed from the platform on November 30, alongside Arthur's Law.

The series follows Toni, the leader of a drug cartel who wants to leave his life of crime behind but is forced to reconsider and make drastic arrangements after his brother-in-law is arrested.

Through Our Eyes

HBO Max picked up the four-part docuseries Through Our Eyes for streaming in the U.S., but it will only be viewable until November 11.

The unique documentary shows some of society's most difficult challenges, like parental incarceration, climate displacement, and homelessness, through the eyes of children. The series was developed by the producers of Sesame Street and is encouraged as a co-viewing experience between parents and children.

Magnifica 70

Magnifica 70 is a Brazilian drama series following a government film censor who falls in love with the star of a risque movie in the 1970s. The series lasted three seasons and was nominated for an International Emmy Award.

Created by HBO Brasil, Magnifica 70 landed on HBO Max as part of its international distribution. After November 6, it will no longer be available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S.