More Halo is on the way, as Season 2, Episode 6 of the hit Paramount+ series gets its release date.

Under the tutelage of new showrunner David Wiener for its second season, the beloved Xbox franchise's streaming adaptation is back with a vengeance, faring much better than the critically maligned Season 1.

Thus far, Season 2 has captured key moments in the franchise's storied history (after seemingly avoiding them in the first season), showing off fan-favorite sequences like the infamous Fall of Reach.

Halo Season 2 Episode 6 Locked and Loaded

Heading into its final third, Halo Season 2 confirmed the release date for Episode 6 of the streaming series.

Halo Season 2, Episode 6 is titled "Onyx" and is set to come to Paramount+ on Thursday, March 7.

This will mark the beginning of Halo Season 2's third and final act, with only two more episodes to follow after the incoming sixth.

Like most other Paramount+ series, the latest chapter in the Halo story will likely be released on the platform at 12 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET early on Thursday morning as opposed to a prime-time release some of Paramount's competitors have opted for with their streaming series.

The full list of Halo's remaining release schedule can be seen below:

Episode 6 - "Onyx:" - Thursday, March 7

Episode 7 - "Thermopylae:" Thursday, March 14

Episode 8 - "Halo:" Thursday, March 21

What Will Happen in Halo Season 2 Episode 6?

While what exactly will happen in Halo Season 2, Episode 6 is largely a mystery, there have been some breadcrumbs scattered for fans to latch onto when it comes to the latest entry into the Halo story.

Thanks to a promo released by Paramount+ in anticipation of Episode 6, audiences got a tease of what to expect next in the series.

Following the devastating attack on Reach and Master Chief's (played by Pablo Schreiber) unlikely escape, "Onyx" will seemingly see the Chief reveal to the human UNSC forces that he made it out of the deadly Covenant attack.

Paramount's Episode 6 promo sees Chief's ship land on a UNSC settlement, as he continues his quest to retrieve the Forerunner Artifact that has been at the center of the series since the beginning.

His emergence will shock some of these UNSC forces, with some of them thinking the Spartan program, which Chief is a result of, was shut down long ago.

Next week's episode will likely include plenty of action, not slowing down after the last few episodes of the hit streaming series.

Chief can be seen taking on UNSC forces in the Episode 6 teaser trailer, with the powers that be wondering what has happened to send Chief on the sort of violent streak he looks like he will be on.

Halo Season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.