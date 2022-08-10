Disney+ Releases 5 Adorable New Posters for Marvel’s Groot Spin-off

While it was great to catch up with Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder, audiences got to get a little dose of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Sadly, their part to play was fairly small, so they were gone before viewers knew it.

So when will the world see the group again? Well, they have the Holiday Special later this year, and then Vol. 3 next summer. Though, for those Groot lovers out there, there will be a small little appetizer to consume in only a few days.

Marvel Studios has created five small shorts based around everyone’s favorite sentient tree, Groot. More specifically, the little bite-sized adventures will focus on the baby version of the character seen in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

While Disney has already revealed what fans should expect in each installment, they’ve now started to release fun posters for all the upcoming episodes.

Groot Gets Some New Posters

Marvel Studios and Disney started releasing new posters for each short set to premiere in the first batch of episodes for I Am Groot.

The first, based on ‘Groot’s First Steps’, sees Groot in his iconic white pot from the end of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Things are different, however—he’s much bigger.

‘Groot Takes A Bath’ is up next, which looks to be a fairly relaxing outing for the young sapling.

The poster for ‘Groot’s Pursuit' doesn’t really give anything away about the short but does put a spotlight on his shadow.

In the show's fourth episode, Groot makes contact with a miniature civilization.

Last, but certainly not least, is the poster for 'Magnum Opus', which sees Groot take on an art project.

Groot’s New Adventures Are Almost Here

For those wondering if these shorts take place in the MCU canon, Earth-616 specifically, a Marvel Studios producer did confirm that these do take place between the end of Vol. 2 and the post-credits scene. Though, there must be an exception, seeing as how ‘Groot’s First Steps’ sees the plant taking its first steps.

The shorts look like a fun time, and really just plain old innocent fun with Groot. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it was announced that the show would have additional episodes coming at some point in the future—though no date or release was given.

Hopefully, these will be enough to satisfy the audiences’ craving for more Guardians action until the Holiday Special later this year. Especially after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 footage was shown at SDCC, fans are on the edge of their seats to see how the team’s journey will end.

I Am Groot is now streaming on Disney+.