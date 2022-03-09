New Look at Baby Groot Revealed for Upcoming Disney+ Spin-off

The Guardians of the Galaxy are in for a major resurgence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 continues. While the core team has two movie appearances and a Holiday Special to look forward to, the fan-favorite Groot is in for even more. On top of those three entries, Baby Groot is set to lead his own show, appropriately titled I Am Groot. Out of all the Disney+ shows in development at Marvel Studios, almost none are shrouded in more mystery than this spin-off.

First announced during Disney Investor Day in 2020, this series was teased as the MCU's second fully animated show after the first season of What If...?. The show is set for release sometime in 2022, but the only look fans have seen into the show thus far are two title cards and a glimpse at a facial-haired Groot.

As adorable as that image of Baby Groot flexing his muscles was, plot information remains scarce on his solo series, particularly with its debut coming sometime in the next 10 months. Now, as Disney and Marvel prepare for the MCU's big year, the team is bringing the baby Guardian back into the spotlight.

Baby Groot Comes to Disney+

During Disney's Annual Shareholder's Meeting, Marvel Studios revealed a brief new look at Baby Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Groot is primarily in his infant state during 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

This particular shot wasn't in any movie featuring the youngest Guardian, making it likely to be promotional material from Disney+'s upcoming I Am Groot, expected to arrive later in 2022.

In a one-second clip, the studio gave a tease of Baby Groot lifting his head slightly and giving a classic smirk to the side.

The unfortunately brief clip can be seen below:

When Will Fans See More Baby Groot?

This shot of Baby Groot is one that hasn't come in either of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and it looks to be using the live-action animation style for the character. It's highly unlikely that the footage is actually from I Am Groot, as it doesn't look animated either, meaning Marvel is likely using it as promotional material.

Groot will be seen in a more grown-up form during Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, although the solo sequel could use flashbacks to show more of Baby Groot in action. Regardless of where it comes from, the tiny tree will be causing another round of mayhem in his own series.

Even with the MCU making its return in just a few short weeks, it could be a while before more news teases what to expect from I Am Groot, particularly with no release date set at the moment. When that time does come, expect Groot to retake his place as an MCU fan-favorite after a three-year hiatus.

I Am Groot arrives on Disney+ later this year.