The Green and Gold movie is now playing in select cities, leading many to wonder when it will get a full theater release and then come to streaming.

The new drama from Anders Lindwall, financed in part by the American fast-casual restaurant chain Culvers, follows a family who bets their farm on the Green Bay Packers going all the way to avoid foreclosure by the bank.

The film stars It Ends With Us' Brandon Sklenar and Incredibles voice actor Craig T. Nelson among many others.

How To Watch Green & Gold in Theaters

Green and Gold

Green and Gold was officially released in theaters starting on Friday, January 31; but it is not playing in every city.

The film is playing in major cities across America, with showings happening daily. Fans will need to check their local listings for specific theater information.

See below for ticketing information:

The movie was originally intended for a limited theatrical release but has since been revealed to be sticking around on the big screen for a bit longer. As posted on the official Green and Gold Instagram account, "Due to overwhelming demand, Green and Gold is sticking around with new dates added:"

"Due to overwhelming demand, 'Green and Gold' is sticking around with new dates added! Check out the Fathom Events page for the latest showtimes and listings so you don’t miss out on this incredible story in theaters."

What that extended run actually looks like remains to be seen, but the film should stick in theaters a little while longer before being made available digitally and then eventually streaming.

Typically Fathom Entertainment ventures (like Mike Rowe's Something to Stand For) only last in theaters for a couple of weeks, so the clock is ticking for fans who want to see the farm-based drama on the big screen.

Can I Stream Green & Gold Online?

While Green and Gold is in theaters, this is no way for fans to watch the movie online at home.

However, a streaming release date for the film should be made available in the not-too-distant future.

Unlike other distributors, Fathom Entertainment currently has no streaming deal in place with a specific streaming platform. Fathom films have popped up on a wide variety of streamers over the years.

As an example, last year's The Blind had its streaming rights acquired by Sony Entertainment and Great American Pure Flix, where the movie would eventually start streaming.

Seeing as Green and Gold has not yet been acquired by a streamer and given Fathom's varied streaming strategy, it is unclear when/where exactly the film will arrive online.

Generally, movies come to digital for purchase a couple of months after their theatrical release, and then, they typically come to streaming several months after that.

One thing to note is that Green and Gold has been a success in its early run in theaters. If this positive momentum were to continue in any meaningful way, the movie's eventual streaming release could be postponed to juice as much from Green and Gold as possible.

So, fans should expect Green and Gold to be available for digital purchase by the end of Spring 2025, possibly as early as April 2025.

Green and Gold is now playing in theaters.