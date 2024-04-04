Is a Goonies Sequel Releasing In 2026? New Movie Speculation Explained

Speculation is swirling about a possible Goonies sequel being prepped for release in 2026.

Is the 2026 Goonies Sequel Real?

Multiple social media posts (primarily on Facebook) have incited speculation that a sequel to 1985's The Goonies will be released in 2026.

The mostly dark poster features a massive skull in the background, looking over a fleet of pirate ships in the ocean beneath.

Also included is the title The Goonies: Curse of One-Eyed Willy along with a listing for Sam Raimi as director and a Summer 2026 release date.

The full poster can be seen below:

Facebook

These posters for a Goonies sequel are fake and fan-made, and the film is not confirmed to be happening. Many even shared the piece of supposed movie marketing seemingly as an April Fool's Day joke on April 1, only adding to the sentiment about it being fake.

Will a Goonies Sequel Ever Happen?

In the 39 years since Goonies first hit theaters, a few different reports and quotes have hinted at the possibility of a sequel being made

At a Goonies-centric event in 2004 (via Aint It Cool News), Chunk actor Jeff Cohen mentioned that he heard a pitch from director Steven Spielberg on a possible sequel.

While he thought the pitch was "funny," the top executives at Warner Bros. reportedly were not willing to approve the necessary budget for the Goonies follow-up film. Spielberg, most of the cast, and original director Richard Donner were willing to move forward with the project, but since Warner Bros. owns the rights, it did not go through.

Donner then told TMZ in 2014 that a sequel was happening when he was asked if he would ever do another superhero movie, saying "we're doing a sequel" after bringing up The Goonies unprompted. This came before Donner's passing in 2021.

During a reunion for the Goonies cast and crew in 2020 (per Deadline), Spielberg discussed the idea of a sequel, noting that he had "had a lot of conversations" about a possible Goonies sequel over the years. Unfortunately, none of them came to fruition:

"Chris, Dick and I — and Lauren [Shuler Donner] — have had a lot of conversations about it. Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water."

He went on to admit that he and the crew could not think of an idea better than the original 1985 film before saying, "Until we do, people are just going to have to look at this [livestream] a hundred times!"

Donner chimed in as Spielberg gave his opinion, with the original Goonies director asking the following question:

"How are you going to find seven miserable kids like this again that are new and fresh?"

Star Corey Feldman then told Dread Central in June 2021 about Donner being unlikely to come back for The Goonies 2, which meant the cast more than likely would not do the movie without him.

Feldman learned that Donner was set to do Lethal Weapon 5, meaning he would be unable to make the sequel to The Goonies at that time:

"I don’t know what the hell it is. But all I know is that when I found out my dear friend Richard Donner had signed on to do 'Lethal Weapon 5' as his swan song, well that pretty much sewed up the rumor mill right there. It’s done. We cant make ['The Goonies 2'] without [Donner]. And [Donner’s] off shooting guns with the 'Lethal Weapon' people."

Reports have noted that The Goonies will live on, though. Variety wrote in 2021 about a series titled Our Time being developed at Warner Bros. under The Donner Company and Amblin.

Per Screen Rant, this series would have been about a group of students creating a shot-for-shot remake of The Goonies, although no further progress on its development has been made public since that time.

The Goonies is available for rent or purchase via most online retailers.

