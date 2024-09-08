Is a Goonies Are Good Enough Sequel Releasing In 2026? New Movie Rumors Explained

A poster for Goonies are Good Enough has gone viral after a new report claims a Goonies sequel could begin production in 2025.

Goonies 2 Speculation Explained

A poster for a Goonies sequel shared in a viral Facebook post has fans asking whether a second film is on the way.

The poster shows a shaft of light streaming down from a hole above on the film's new title, Goonies are Good Enough, a likely nod to the Cyndi Lauper song from the 1985 film's soundtrack.

Facebook

The buzzworthy poster also displays the new film's tagline which reads, "A new adventure is calling."

While this particular piece of promotional material is not official and seemingly fan-made, its popularity follows a new report from The Sun that a Goonies sequel is in development.

According to the report, a 2026 or 2027 release date from Warner Bros. is possible, as is the return of the original cast.

Amblin Entertainment's Goonies starred Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings), Corey Feldman, Thanos star Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, and Loki's Ke Huy Quan.

Unfortunately, John Matuszak who played Sloth passed away in 1989.

Should Fans Expect a Goonies Sequel?

While the Goonies 2 poster is a fake, the validity of The Sun's report is less certain since the outlet hasn't always been credible with its movie/TV exclusives.

For instance, in 2022, The Sun reported Harrison Ford filmed a cameo for the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.

Still, Warner Bros. announcing a Goonies 2 wouldn't be a surprise given the industry's ongoing obsession with throwback sequels and the enduring careers of several original stars, including Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, and Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan.

Goonies is available to rent on most streaming platforms.