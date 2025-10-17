Glenn Powell Eyed for Major MCU Superhero Role by Marvel Producer

Loki creator-producer Avengers: Doomsday writer Michael Waldron revealed the one MCU hero Glen Powell is perfect for, and it makes a ton of sense. Powell has been making headlines lately due to his blockbuster performances in his recent hits such as Anyone But You, Twisters, and Top Gun: Maverick. As a well-sought-after actor, Powell's high energy, comedic timing, and charismatic personality make him a perfect addition to the wider MCU.

In August 2022, Powell shared his reaction to the Marvel rumor that he might end up playing Scott Summers (aka Cyclops) in an eventual reboot, noting that nobody from Marvel has been in touch with him. Fast forward to 2025, and the actor is once again part of fan speculation involving the recasting of the MCU's important characters, with some claiming that he would be a suitable replacement for Chris Evans as Captain America. And now, one of Avengers: Doomsday's writers has thrown his hat into the Powell casting sweepstakes in the MCU by claiming that this specific Marvel hero would be ideal for the actor.

Paramount Pictures

Speaking with The Playlist, MCU producer Michael Waldron said that Glen Powell would be "a pretty good Nova" whenever he is given the chance to join the MCU.

While 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy introduced the Nova Corps., Richard Rider (the eventual hero who took the mantle of Nova) has yet to be showcased on-screen. In December 2024, Deadline reported that Marvel Studios had hired Ed Bernero as the showrunner and writer for the upcoming Nova series on Disney+. Still, it seemed to have been stuck in development hell.

Waldron's choice of Powell as Nova is spot-on, considering that the actor masterfully balances his unyielding charisma with authentic emotional depth. However, the issue here is that Richard Rider became Nova in Marvel Comics when he was 17 years old, meaning that Powell (who is currently 36 years old in real life) would not pass as a teenager if Marvel Studios decided to go with that storytelling route. Despite that, Powell can still be Nova if the stories focus on the full-fledged adult version of the character, using the actor's star power to launch the MCU's cosmic storytelling in the next few years.

Initially developed as a Special Presentation, Nova is reportedly being eyed as a series instead. Ed Bernero is the showrunner and writer, but no cast or release date has been attached.

Why Nova Is Still the Perfect Choice for Glen Powell (Despite Possible Complaints)

Marvel

If Marvel Studios decides to pursue the project, seeing Glen Powell as a superhero would be ideal, but a worthy story needs to be pushed first because relying on casting alone would make success difficult to achieve.

Given that more stories about the MCU's cosmic realm are expected to be made after the Multiverse Saga, expanding the lore about the Nova Corps would be a great first move since it is already familiar to longtime fans.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marking a farewell to the original team, Nova could boldly lead the MCU's next cosmic chapter, and casting a dynamic star like Powell would be a stellar move to anchor this new era.

In Marvel Comics, Richard Rider is known for being rebellious and sometimes reckless, a trait found in most MCU heroes like Iron Man and Thor. Having the MCU's Nova embrace his comic book persona on-screen would allow Powell to add to the franchise's roster of wisecracking and quippy heroes whom fans fell in love with from the Infinity Saga, bringing a sense of familiarity and slight nostalgia that could potentially elevate the franchise (and possibly slowly erase fatigue in the future).