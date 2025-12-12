Gachiakuta Anime Character Ages Have Already Been Confirmed In the Manga

It turns out that many of the Gachiakuta characters' ages were already confirmed in the manga that the anime is based on. The hit anime is wrapping up its first season on TV sets around the world (streaming on Crunchyroll in the West), bringing to life the epic tale of hero Rudo, a young man living in a dystopian world where criminals are forced to live in a trash-infested pit under a sprawling city.

Gachiakuta, whose season one finale is set for December 21, has been one of the biggest names of the shonen genre of the last five years, making its anime adaptation hotly anticipated by fans (read more about the biggest anime of the year here). So far this season, the series has introduced audiences to Rudo and his plight as he is wrongfully accused of the murder of his foster father, Regto, and forced to live out his days in the garbage-covered Pit. There, he discovers a society of people known as Cleaners, a clan that channels the power of the Giver, which allows them to bond with magical weapons to dispel The Pit's hordes of trash monsters.

How Old Gachiakuta's Main Characters Are In Crunchyroll Anime

Rudo

Studio Bones

Rudo serves as Gachiakuta's unlikely hero. Belonging to the outcast "Tribesfolk," Rudo is wrongfully convicted for the murder of his foster father and forced into The Pit, a sprawling dumping ground of the upper class's trash. Like many shonen protagonists, Rudo is a teenager when the events of the anime begin, as confirmed by the manga to be 15 years old.

Enjin

Studio Bones

Enjin is one of Rudo's key allies in The Pit and the leader of Team Akuta. He is a Cleaner that our plucky protagonist meets in the trash-laden underworld and the figure who reveals to Rudo the power of the Giver. Enjin is quite a few years older than Rudo at 28, making him the perfect mentor for the series' central hero.

Zanka

Studio Bones

Zanka, another Cleaner Rudo meets in his adventure across The Pit, is closer in age to the show's protagonist. Zanka is 17 according to the manga. He is known as a master combatant Cleaner who wields a vital instrument in the shape of a staff. Once hailing from one of Gachiakuta's most influential families, Zanka ran away to The Pit, teaming up with Enjin and becoming a Cleaner himself.

Riyo

Studio Bones

Another teenage Cleaner who plays a significant role in the Gachiakuta anime is the mysterious and cunning Riyo. She is also around Rudo's age, at 16. This former female assassin's weapon of choice takes the form of a pair of giant scissors, making her a fearsome force in any battle against the trash monsters.

Tamsy

Studio Bones

Fan-favorite traveller Cleaner Tamsy is 23 years old. This seemingly amicable warrior is one of the few people from The Pit (also known as the Ground) who can travel between the surface and the high-society Sphere floating above. He uses a series of spikes and nets to capture his opponents and trap them for easy killing. He is also the leader of a rival Cleaner team known as Team Eager.

Delmon

Studio Bones

Delmon is another member of Tamsy's Team Eager who joins as a Cleaner on the surface. This former farmer utilizes an instrument that enables him to control water, causing his larger foes to pop like balloons, depending on the water content within their form. Delmon is one of the older Cleaners on the Gachiakuta cast at 45.

Bro

Studio Bones

Bro leads the Cleaner team, known as Team Child. His weapon of choice is a bandana he wraps around his head that he can turn into a dangerous whip at will. Bro is 35 years old. With his added experience compared to someone like Rudo, Bro is a seasoned leader with plenty of battles under his belt.

Dear

Studio Bones

If you thought you had to be a teenager to start your Cleaner career, think again. Dear is just 10 years old in the Gachiakuta manga and anime. This non-verbal member of Team Child uses a pacifier to increase his strength for battle.

Guita

Studio Bones

Guita is another teenage Cleaner in the world of Gachiakuta. She is 14 in the hit animated series, possessing the ability to transform into a towering kaiju monster by way of her vital instrument.

Gris

Studio Bones

Poor Gris, he is missing his vital instrument. However, that does not make him any less of a fierce warrior, possessing great strength that still comes in handy amongst his Cleaner brethren. Gris is 30 years old.

Follo

Studio Bones

Like Gris, Follo is another Cleaner team supporter, ensuring each team gets what they need for their battles against the resident trash monsters. Folo is 19 years old, possessing the Giver ability to accumulate stress within his body, thereby increasing the power of his attacks.

Tomme

Studio Bones

Tomme has the important job of supporting the Cleaner team by logging everything there is to know about the Trash Beasts. She is a lovable, instantly endearing 21-year-old who the other characters turn to for vital information about the show's ghastly monsters.

Semiu

Studio Bones

Semiu, a 26-year-old Cleaner with special super-powered glasses that can evaluate the power of a particular Giver, works as the receptionist at Cleaner headquarters. Her vital instrument also gives her the power to judge the power of incoming attacks.

August

Studio Bones

August ensures the Cleaner teams look good while also providing ample protection as the group's resident armor/mask designer. August is 20 years old but has already occupied her role in The Pit for some time when the series picks up.

Eishia

Studio Bones

Eishia might be August's little sister, but that does not make her all that 'little.' At 17, Eishia has set out on her own Cleaner journey, joining the venerable Team Akuta. She uses a vital instrument that takes the form of a black power cord to heal her allies on the battlefield.

Zodyl

Studio Bones

Zodyl is one of Gachiakuta's early human antagonists, as the leader of the ruthless Raiders organization. He is 23 years old and possesses the ability to transform his body into anything he eats.

Jabber

Studio Bones

Jabber is one of Zodyl's allies within the Raiders. He is 18 years old, being slightly younger than his fearless leader. Jabber has something of a death wish in The Pit, bent on fighting anything stronger than him.

Cthoni

Studio Bones

Cthoni is 27 in the series. She is a bit older than her Raider compatriots, and she doesn't tolerate any of their antics. Her powers are relatively unique, allowing her to teleport anywhere so long as her destination is not brightly lit.

Noerde

Studio Bones

At 22, Noerde is one of the younger members of the Raiders. She hails from the warrior tribe known as the Sileia but is now a rookie member of the Raider group. Her vital instrument is an elaborate comb that can charge up static electricity and unleash it on unsuspecting foes.

Fu

Studio Bones

Before Noerde, Fu was the newest addition to the Raiders team. The once shy 17-year-old started to come out of his shell a bit, proving his worth in battle. He possesses a unique power granted to him by way of his doll, Hii. Hiui can possess Fu's body, granting him elevated strength and durability.

Bundus

Studio Bones

Bundus is the oldest member of the Raider team at 44. The tall, muscular wall of a man uses six mechanical arms attached to his back (think Doctor Octopus) as his primary tool of war when taking on threats the Raiders encounter in The Pit.

Remlin

Studio Bones

Remlin is a teenage spellcaster living in Canvas Town who uses various ruins and magic to show off his Giver powers. Remlin is one of the show's younger characters at just 14.

Amo

Studio Bones

Amo's age within the Gachiakuta remains a massive mystery for fans. The seemingly 20-something Cleaner has had her age listed as "Secret" in any official materials focused on the franchise. She uses a pair of boots that can emit scents and manipulate emotions as one of the franchise's first-ever antagonists.