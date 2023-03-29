Florence Pugh's 2024 Marvel Movie Gets Development Update

As Marvel Studios prepares to feature Florence Pugh's return as Yelena Belova in Thunderbolts, a new update may lead to some concerns that the film could be delayed.

Pugh will join an all-star cast in Thunderbolts, with the likes of Sebastian Stan’s Bucky, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine rounding out the ensemble.

The exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did confirm that Bucky is the “de facto leader” of the team.

Moreover, Pugh has also expressed her excitement about returning as Yelena in Thunderbolts, pointing out that she’ll “act the hell out of it” despite not knowing its story (yet).

Marvel Studios Replaces Thunderbolts Writer with Netflix Scribe

Marvel

Per Variety, Netflix's Beef creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin joined Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts as its new writer. Lee replaced Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson who was the first announced writer of the movie.

Lee reunites with Beef director Jake Schreier, who is directing Thunderbolts, and co-star Steven Yeun, who recently broke his silence about joining the mega MCU ensemble.

Speaking with Variety as part of promoting his Netflix show, Lee confirmed that he's "rewriting" the script for Thunderbolts, noting that "there's a lot of themes and exciting things" about the movie that he couldn't resist joining Schrier and Yeun in the MCU:

“I’m rewriting it. It’s the whole squad again. Jake asked me if I would come on board. I probably should have taken a break, but there’s a lot of themes and exciting things about the movie that I couldn’t help but sign on.”

The Beef showrunner then shared that he is honored to be part of a Marvel Studios project:

“It’s truly an honor to be part of a Marvel thing, but it is very different. One, it’s not my project, it’s Jake’s. It’s such a large scope and scale that the type of writing is very different. At the same time, the process feels the same, I’m still talking to Jake every day. … I think once you find the squad of people you love and trust and are so talented, you do everything you can to keep working with them.”

Lee previously wrote for Tuca & Bertie, Dave, and Silicon Valley. Thunderbolts will serve as his first writing credit on a feature film.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!