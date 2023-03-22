Florence Pugh Breaks Silence on Next Marvel Movie Role

Florence Pugh addressed her upcoming return to the MCU in Marvel's Thunderbolts.

Pugh made her MCU debut in 2021's Black Widow, solidifying herself as one of Marvel Studios' newest stars.

Following a cameo role in Hawkeye on Disney+, Marvel Studios confirmed Florence Pugh's next big screen MCU role in Phase 5's Thunderbolts.

With the 2024 film expected to begin filming in June, Florence Pugh finally had a few things to say about reprising to her role and Marvel Studios.

Florence Pugh on Thunderbolts & Marvel Studios

Marvel

In an interview with Total Film, via GamesRadar, Florence Pugh opened up for the first time about returning to play Yelena Belova in Thunderbolts, admitting, "I don't know how much I'm supposed to say" but expressed how "grateful" she is to be "moving forward with the MCU:"

“I don’t know how much I’m supposed to say actually! But I just want to say on this topic: I’m incredibly grateful to be moving forward with the MCU. I’m incredibly grateful to have had the original experience and to be able to step back into that world again in my old character."

The Black Widow star enthusiastically stated that she'll "act the hell out of" whatever script she's given for Thunderbolts:

"I don’t know much about what we’re shooting or what the storyline is, but I am very lucky to be in this position. That family is a very supportive one. Whatever they give me, I’ll act the hell out of it.”

While Pugh was tight-lipped about Thunderbolts' plans for her character, her co-star David Harbour already teased what to expect, describing director Jake Schreier's ideas for Yelena as "very interesting:"

“What [director Jake Schreier] wants to do with Florence’s character is very interesting and how I factor into how we develop our relationship is very interesting. And then when you see what Jake and Eric Pearson is trying to fashion, it’s really clever...So you have this movie that’s, you know, kind of ragtag.”

This also isn't the first time Pugh has gone to bat for the MCU and blockbuster films.

In addressing the expectation that her Marvel role signaled the end of her small film career, Pugh noted that "there's beauty in the massive, epic storyline like 'Dune,' like Marvel, like even 'Oppenheimer':"

"Because I think there’s beauty in all types of those films. There’s beauty in the massive, epic storylines like ‘Dune,’ like Marvel, like even ‘Oppenheimer’ that I did. They’re amazing, mega movies. And then there’s also beauty in all these little ones that not everyone is going to see, but are going to affect the right person at the right time. I’ve never, ever only thought that I was going to just do one type of movie. I’ve always known that I want to dabble in all areas.”

Is Florence Pugh Marvel's Biggest Champion?

Florence Pugh's presence in the MCU is a win in more ways than one.

Unlike some within the industry, Pugh understands that "beauty" and artistry aren't limited select genres and box office receipts.

Not only does she believe that and shows it through the quality of her performances, but she's also preaching it.

In praising Marvel Studios for their support and promising "Whatever they give me, I’ll act the hell out of it," Pugh's helping to change public perception ahead of her MCU return.

Speaking of which, it's clear that the actress knows more than she's saying about Thunderbolts.

The upcoming film looks to follow Captain America: New World Order and promises to unite Yelena Belova with Harbour's Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent, and more.

While further details are sure to be revealed once filming begins, for now, it's great to know that Pugh is just as excited as the fans are and her enthusiasm means only good things ahead for Thunderbolts.

Thunderbolts arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.