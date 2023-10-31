Fionna and Cake Season 2: Potential Release, Cast & Everything We Know

The bizarre world of Adventure Time is back in the spotlight with the streaming spin-off Fionna and Cake, but will the franchise's latest addition get a Season 2?

After 10 successful seasons on Cartoon Network, Adventure Time has remained a part of the conversation, aging up with fans with Max spin-offs in Distant Lands and Fionna and Cake.

Fionna and Cake Season 1 followed gender-bent versions of Adventure Time protagonists Finn the Human and Jake the Dog as the pair are transported to the mythical land of Ooo after living in a world of mundanity.

So with the Adventure Time spin-off having finished its streaming run (for now), here is everything we know about a potential Season 2.

When Is Fionna and Cake Season 2 Releasing?

Max

As it stands, Fionna and Cake Season 2 has yet to be officially confirmed.

Showrunner Adam Muto (via The Seattle Times) revealed he is "hopeful" a second season will happen, but nothing is guaranteed:

“With streaming, they are less forthcoming with whether you get a green light for another season. Months or even a year can go by. … I’m hopeful, but it’s also kind of starting over whenever we turn over these new shows.”

This is in line with previous comments from Muto. The Fionna and Cake creative told Variety in October 2023 that Season 2 is "in discussion:"

“It’s in discussion. But the person who greenlit the first season is no longer at Max.”

Despite not having an official announcement as of yet, Muto is enthusiastic about revisiting the animated spin-off, hoping that "[the] series did well enough that [Max] feel like they can invest in future seasons:"

"My hope is that this series did well enough that they feel like they can invest in future seasons. What shape that takes, if that’s a 'Fionna & Cake' Season 2 or it’s more of an anthology kind of approach and we focus on another character, is still kind of up in the air… There’s a running list of what we think could work as a series, what we think could work as a miniseries or a special."

Muto also told The Hollywood Handle that it is "very out of [their] control" if they get a second season, so fans will just have to wait and see:

“I don’t know. I hope so in some way, but it’s very out of our control. It depends on how things do. We’ll keep pitching stuff, but it always feels like a craps shoot. I feel really fortunate that we were able to do this after the original series ended so keep your fingers crossed. This was already pretty extremely unlikely that we got to make this and I think we’re really fortunate that we were able to do this!”

Production on Season 1 of the Adventure Time spin-off kicked off in August 2021, with the animated series debuting on Max two years later in August 2023.

If Fionna and Cake Season 2 does not officially get announced until the later end of Muto's estimate (a year after Season 1), then that would mean production would likely get started sometime in September 2024.

Following along with the same sort of production timeline as Season 1, a September 2024 start would mean Season 2 would likely not be released until Fall 2026 at the earliest.

Who’s Cast in Fionna and Cake Season 2?

Max

Seeing as there has been no announcement of Season 2, an official cast list does not exist.

However, there are some names and characters one can expect to appear in a potential Season 2 of Fionna and Cake.

Of course, Madeleine Martin and Roz Ryan will likely be back as Fionna Campbell and Cake the Cat, respectively. This titular duo is the heart of the animated spin-off, and there is plenty of story to tell. If Adam Muto and the Fionna and Cake team wanted, this could be just the beginning for this lovable pair.

Other notable names that could come back for a sophomore effort include:

Tom Kenny - Simon Petrikov

Andrew Rannells - Gary Prince

Donald Glover - Marshall Lee

Pendleton Ward - Ellis P

Jeremy Shada - Finn the Human

Hynden Walch - Princess Bubblegum

Olivia Olson - Marceline the Vampire

There is also the chance that other fan-favorite Adventure Time characters could make an appearance in Fionna and Cake Season 2, rounding out the second season's ensemble just like the series had in Season 1.

What Will Happen in Fionna and Cake Season 2?

Max

While Season 1 left Fionna and Cake's titular duo reawakened with a renewed sense of adventure, there is also enough wiggle room for future stories to be told about the characters.

Just like Finn in Adventure Time before them, Fionna is having a bit of an identity crisis at the end of Season 1.

After having Kayleigh McKee's Scarab reveal to her that her home universe was never supposed to exist and has become "an abomination" in the Season 1 finale, a potential Season 2 will likely focus on the character coming to terms with that realization.

Also on the docket will be the myriad of plot threads left dangling from the first batch of episodes including who Prismo's boss is.

After popping up several times (by way of phone conversations), Prismo's boss has become a hotbed for speculation amongst the Adventure Time fanbase.

While no theory has taken the frontrunner spot for who the mystery character could be, his identity will almost surely be a major part of Fionna and Cake Season 2.

Fionna and Cake Season 1 is streaming now on Max.