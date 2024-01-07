Ferrari found itself with a new update regarding its upcoming online release date after its original theatrical debut in 2023.

Based on a 1991 biography about Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari, director Michael Mann teamed up with Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz to tell the story of the car company's trek into the world of racing, culminating at the 1957 Mille Miglia.

Through early January (per Box Office Mojo), the film only grossed about $20 million at the global box office, although Rotten Tomatoes is treating Ferrari slightly better as it has a 73% Tomatometer rating and a 74% Audience Score.

When Will the Ferrari Movie Start Streaming Online?

NEON

When To Stream provided an update for when Michael Mann's Ferrari movie will be available for purchase online following its debut in theaters on December 25, 2023.

According to the outlet, the film will hit PVOD digital storefronts such as Apple, Amazon, and Google on Tuesday, January 23.

This will mark only 29 days between Ferrari's theatrical release and its arrival for purchase online.

Where Will Ferrari Cast and Crew Go From Here?

Unfortunately, with Ferrari coming from Neon, it is difficult to predict when the film will be available to stream online, even as the studio looks to push for an Oscars campaign ahead of the 96th Academy Awards in March.

And although this film will not be lined up for a sequel, its cast and crew are sure to be back in the spotlight without too much of a delay.

Adam Driver is set to star in Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming sci-fi drama Megalopolis with filming having finished in 2023. The movie features an all-star cast including Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito, and more.

Shailene Woodley was featured in Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money only three months ahead of her appearance in Ferrari as it debuted in September 2023. She is also set to star alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's Killer Heat, centered on a love triangle featuring Madden as two twin brothers pining for Woodley's leading lady.

For now, neither Michael Mann nor Penelope Cruz have anything lined up following the automotive drama, although fans will certainly be looking at both of them as potential candidates for awards wins as Ferrari continues to shine on the big screen.

Ferrari is currently playing in theaters worldwide, and it will be available for purchase online on Tuesday, January 23.