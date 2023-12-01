Fans saw a rumor indicating that a live-action remake of 1992's FernGully: The Last Rainforest is slated for a 2024 release, but how true is that?

FernGully Live-Action Remake Rumor Addressed

A fan-made poster recirculated across the internet and social media in late November 2023 that teased a live-action remake of the animated FernGully: The Last Rainforest movie, which debuted in theaters on April 10, 1992.

The poster indicates megastar Zendaya will play the leading role while Benedict Cumberbatch, Jim Carrey, Lukas Gage, and Emma Thompson will round out the cast.

The image shows Zendaya from behind dressed in a red leafy dress as she flies through the air, hovering amongst lush trees, with the release date set up for Christmas 2024.

Ferngully poster

The fan-made poster first showed up online in June 2023 and is now recirculating on social media, but as of now, there are no official plans for a FernGully reboot coming out in 2024.

However, a Variety report from November 2023 indicated that a live-action reboot of the film could be made after Machine Media Advisors acquired the rights to the original animated movie.

Film producers Jonathan Sheinberg, Susan Sheinberg, and Matt Feige led the charge in this acquisition along with Moonheart Entertainment, with the report noting that plans are being worked up to revive the franchise in a new iteration.

Currently, the FernGully concept is being reimagined with new worlds, characters, and storylines, and the producers are in talks with multiple major studios for both live-action and animated additions to this universe.

So, while this specific live-action reboot of Ferngully is nothing more than a dream based on a fan-made poster, there is at least a puncher's chance that new movies will be made in this franchise.

Will a New FernGully Reboot Actually Happen?

Ferngully

With the news about the Machine Media Advisors purchase being so recent, there is no way to tell how far into the development process the studio is with new FernGully movies, whether they be live-action or animated.

But with the purchase being made official, this franchise could realistically gain new life over the coming years, and especially with the writers' and actors' strikes having ended, the studio will surely be looking to see what it can bring to life.

It would be highly unlikely that many of the original FernGully cast members would return for a live-action reboot, with Robin Williams having passed away in 2014 and Tim Curry not having any credits since 2017 after suffering a major stroke.

This would mean that an entire batch of new actors would have to take over the roles for either a live-action movie or animated outing, although Machine Media Advisors would certainly be ambitious to go after stars like Zendaya or Cumberbatch for that kind of fun.

For the time being, there is no FernGully reboot in development.