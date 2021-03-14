The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie Teases Many Surprises In Marvel Series

The latest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally here, but it has come with a twist. Instead of showcasing big-budget blockbusters on the big screen, the MCU's next saga was launched on the small screen, giving supporting characters a chance to shine.

After WandaVision started off things on a strong note, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will look to keep the momentum going. The upcoming MCU series will reunite Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes for an action-packed adventure while also exploring the legacy of the Captain America mantle along the way.

As the debut of the show inches closer, the marketing has ramped up in recent weeks, with social media being filled with numerous promo spots. Now, new details have arrived for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, potentially giving clues about the series' overarching narrative.

MORE SURPRISES FOR THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

During the virtual press briefing of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, series star Anthony Mackie teased that the show will have “many surprises” beyond Don Cheadle's cameo as War Machine, saying:

“Yes, there are many surprises. We can't say who they all are, but there are all very many pleasant surprises.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige quickly chimed in after Mackie's response, joking "What if we said 'No [surprises]?"

This was first reported by Comicbook.com.

CAN FANS EXPECT MORE CAMEOS FROM OTHER AVENGERS?

As it is, Mackie's tease should dial more hype for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Part of the fun of being included in the interconnected storytelling of the MCU is the fact that fans never know which character will pop up and when, and it looks like this series will look to capitalize on that.

The topic of cameos became front and center during WandaVision, mainly due to the continued remarks from Paul Bettany about a “surprise actor” in the show. As it turns out, though, the actor was actually himself playing White Vision. That said, it remains to be seen if Mackie's comments will have a similar ending to that of Bettany, but it is possible that real surprises will surface throughout the six-episode run of the show.

Given that WandaVision was self-contained in design, guest appearances from other heroes didn't make narrative sense. However, the fact that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be a global adventure for Sam and Bucky, there's a strong chance that other established MCU characters will show up.

For starters, Don Cheadle has already confirmed that he will reprise his role as James Rhodes a.k.a. War Machine in the series, and his appearance could serve as a hint of more characters to be featured down the line. The MCU is home to a lot of interesting heroes and villains, and it will be interesting to find out if some of them could be showcased in some form in the series.

Whatever the case, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to deliver thrilling action combined with compelling character moments for Sam and Bucky.