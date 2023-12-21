Eminence In Shadow Season 2 Twist Ending Explained

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 has just finished, but what was the ending?

Unlike The Eminence in Shadow Season 1, which ran for 20 episodes, Season 2 has just wrapped up with Episode 12. Next up, the anime story will continue in movie form with The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes ahead of Season 3.

How Did Eminence in Shadow Season 2 End?

Eminence in Shadow

After Shadow Garden member Alpha discovered the destructive Black Rose had been activated on Oriana, having once destroyed the kingdom, the Shadow Garden revealed themselves to the villainous Mordred.

This allowed Rose to escape and led to a battle between Shadow and Ragnarok while Beta and Epsilon took on Mordred. While the pair wielded a blade of magical energy, Mordred utilized the invisible blade.

Eminence in Shadow

While the battle continued between Shadow and Ragnarok, Mordred was defeated, leaving him to reveal the true secrets of the Black Rose.

Mordred shared the belief a god lies at the center, hence why he wouldn't be able to see it, but the true concern was the endless colliding worlds revolving around it.

Despite these worlds usually following their revolving around for years on end in their usual course, they occasionally collided and connected.

Eminence in Shadow

One example came as a biosphere change led to a decline in the dragon population long ago as they failed to adapt to a change in the flow of magic between worlds, and those who could headed to the dragons' stead.

Another revelation from Mordred came through explaining the villainous demon Diablos came from their world as opposed to another. That said, the creature that became the basis for Diablos was a visitor from the First Realm, an alternate world, who shared his wisdom and the Black Rose.

Beyond just that, the Black Rose turned out to be a gate to another realm which the Oriana Kingdom once opened accidentally leading creatures to spill through and murder humans before the gate was finally closed.

Eventually, Shadow was able to effortlessly destroy Ragnarok, leaving the Shadow Garden to divide among teams and examine the impact of the Black Rose.

In frustration over Ragnarok's defeat, Mordred made one last-ditch attempt to defeat Shadow by transforming into a demon, only to be destroyed.

Meanwhile, Arkane was captured after being caught wandering alone at night, only for Shadow to appear to her rescue.

The Eminence in Shadow Seasons 1 and 2 are out now.