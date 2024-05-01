Eminence in Shadow Season 3: Potential Release & Everything We Know

Fans are eager to know more about Eminence in Shadow Season 3, as the details of its release remain shrouded in shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow anime, adapted from the hyper-successful series of Japanese light novels, dominated 2023.

Much of Season 1 and all of Season 2 were released over the calendar year (coming to HIDIVE and Hulu stateside), telling the story of of young boy named Cid who is thrust into the complicated societal web of a shadowy cult known as Shadow Garden.

Is Eminence in Shadow Season 3 Happening?

After releasing its first two seasons across 14 months from October 2022 to December 2023, no word has been made public on the release of Eminence in Shadow Season 3.

In fact, a third season of the anime has yet to be officially greenlit.

There is a movie coming set in the universe of the animated series, which was announced shortly after the end of Season 2.

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes was revealed by way of a mysterious poster that coincided with the Season 2 finale, with no word on when fans can expect the next season of the series.

It remains unknown if the movie will be a canon story, following up on the events of Seasons 1 and 2, or will exist outside the anime's continuity like many of the One Piece movies and the recently released Spy x Family: CODE White.

No release information for the feature-length film has been disclosed, but it is expected to likely come out sometime in late 2024.

[ Will Eminence In Shadow Season 3 Release In the Form of a New Movie? ]

When Could Eminence in Shadow Season 3 Release?

Seeing as Season 3 has not yet been officially given the rubber stamp, no release date for the anime's return has been put out there.

However, with the Eminence in Shadow movie on the way, it seems likely that whenever Season 3 does come, it will be after that.

Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes is rumored to be released sometime in the fall of 2024, meaning Season 3's debut feels like it could come in early 2025 at the earliest.

Fans may not be in the dark about the series' third season for much longer though.

As reported by Shadowgarden PR on X (formerly Twitter), an event that is promising more info on the movie is being held on May 26, which may offer a clearer picture of the plans for the series going forward.

Eminence in Shadow Season 3's Potential Cast

Fans can expect many of Eminence in Shadow's core cast to return when Season 3 of the anime is eventually announced.

Headlining this ensemble is Cid Kagen/Shadow (played by Seiichiro Yamashita in Japanese and Adam Gibbs in English). Cid is at Eminence in Shadow's heart as a young man who is transported to a mysterious realm and welcomed into the shady Shadow Garden cult.

Joining Cid will also likely be Claire Kagenou (the spellsword-wielding two-year-old sister of Cid), Alpha (Cid's close friend and fellow member of Shadow Garden), and Beta (another Shadow Garden recruit known for her elven appearance), among others.

A full list of the expected returning cast for Eminence in Shadow Season 3 can be seen below:

Cig Kageno (Shadow) - Seiichiro Yamashita (Japanese) / Adam Gibbs (English)

Claire Kagenou - Rina Hidaka (Japanese) / Luci Christian (English)

Alpha - Asami Seto (Japanese) / Christina Kelly (English)

Beta - Inori Minase (Japanese) / Annie Wild (English)

Gamma - Suzuko Mimori (Japanese) / Elissa Cuellar (English)

Delta - Fairouz Ai (Japanese) / Raven Troup (English)

Epsilon - Hisako Kanemoto (Japanese) / Ellen Evans (English)

Zeta - Ayaka Asai (Japanese) / Dominique Meyer (English)

Eta - Reina Kondō (Japanese) / Genevieve Simmons (English)

What Could Happen in Eminence in Shadow Season 3?

Most of the time the sorts of anime adaptations that Eminence in Shadow calls its peers can be fairly easy to predict when it comes to future stories.

These manga adaptations typically stay fairly faithful to the source material, making speculation about what will happen next a breezy task.

However, one key variable exists with Eminence in Shaow Season 3, that being the existence of the upcoming Lost Echoes feature-length film.

The movie is set in the universe of the anime, but it is unknown if it will exist in canon or not.

If it does take place in the same continuity as Seasons 1 and 2, the audiences can expect it to pick up immediately after the Season 2 finale that aired in December 2023.

But if it does not, then Season 3 will fall in like and adapt the next few chapters to the Eminence in Shadow story.

Should Lost Echoes opt to tell a non-canon story, audiences can expect Season 3 to pick up from about halfway through volume 4 of the light novel it is based on. This particular book includes both the Oriana Arc and the Japan Arc.

Season 2 ended with the shocking defeat of Ragnarok, and Shadow Garden examining the secrets of the Black Rose (read more about the Eminence in Shadow Season 2 finale here).

The Black Rose offers the ability to teleport to different realms, and should the anime follow the events of its source material, the audience can expect the series to head to Earth of all places.

In the light novel, Cid (aka Shadow) and the team travel to Earth, arriving in a post-apocalyptic Japan. It is here where they go up against the monster threatening the remaining denizens of Cid's former home.

Eminence in Shadow is available to stream on Hulu and HIDIVE.

