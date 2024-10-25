Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 2 highlights a wealth of guest stars, such as Rob Riggle (Night School), Melanie Chandra (Code Black), and Victor Williams (The King of Queens).

"The Wrong Stuff" sees Elsbeth reuniting with a friend from Chicago (an important character from The Good Wife) while she investigates a freak accident that occurred during a space training simulation, ultimately killing a well-known billionaire.

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 2 premiered on CBS on October 24.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 2

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth Tascioni

Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston returns to lead the cast of Elsbeth Season 2 as Elsbeth Tascioni.

After Season 2, Episode 1 ended with Elsbeth meeting a mysterious individual from his past, the latest installment revealed that the man whom she met was none other than her former colleague from Chicago, Carter Schmidt.

The pair talked about an old case his firm hired Elsbeth to work on in the past, which is later revealed to be the divorce of a certain Mark Van Ness.

Elsbeth and Officer Kaya then investigates a billionaire's death after a freak accident occurred during his training at UGST, a training facility intended for aspiring astronauts.

Preston also appeared in True Blood and The Holdovers.

Wendell Pierce - Captain Wagner

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce returns as Captain Wagner, the NYPD captain who vouched for Elsbeth to be part of his team after they settled their differences in Season 1.

Captain Wagner arrives at the UGST (Ultra Galactic Space Training) facility to investigate the billionaire's death alongside Elsbeth and Officer Blanke. There are no detectives on site since Wagner tells Blanke that he is the one leading the investigation since billionaires expect VIP treatment and he is a self-proclaimed "space nerd."

Before that, though, he informs Blanke about the importance of UGST, pointing out that the program is designed to follow the legacy of the brave men who spearheaded the Apollo 11 mission.

The actor is known for his roles in Horrible Bosses, Selma, and The Money Pit.

Carra Patterson - Kaya Blanke

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson is back as Officer Kaya Blanke in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 2.

After her promotion to detective is sidelined at the moment due to a discrepancy, Officer Blanke still continues to be on the field to prove herself to Captain Wagner that she still has what it takes to be a brilliant investigator.

Kaya also helps Elsbeth sorts out her potential romance with the fire marshall, Jake.

Patterson previously appeared in The Arrangement, Straight Outta Compton, and Evil.

Christian Borle - Carter Schmidt

Christian Borle

Christian Borle reprises his The Good Wife role in Elsbeth Season 2 as Carter Schmidt, the titular character's former colleague in Chicago.

He arrives in New York to warn Elsbeth about the possibility of seeing former associates of Mark Van Ness (her former client) talking to her to ask about his messy first divorce case.

Carter implies that the attorney-client privilege would not help Elsbeth in this situation, implying that something shady is going on.

Borle can be seen in Evil, Run the World, and Prodigal Son.

Rob Riggle - Neal Dorsey

Rob Riggle

Rob Riggle enters the world of Elsbeth Season 2 as Neal Dorsey, a billionaire who is also the prime suspect behind Gavin's death.

Aside from jealous of the closeness between his son, Randy, and the victim, Neal is enraged over the fact that Gavin mocked his company's new invention, a customized space pen that has a gold tip and graphite ink.

As a result, Neal placed a device with lithium battery in Gavin's boots right before the centrifuge field test, which ultimately leads to Gavin's demise.

Riggle is a veteran comedian known for his work on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Stepbrothers, and 21 Jump Street.

Melanie Chandra - Morgan

Melanie Chandra

Melanie Chandra plays Morgan, a social media influencer who is present when Gavin unexpectedly dies during the field test.

After Gavin's death, Neal tells Elsbeth that Morgan is having a relationship with Gavin even if he was married.

Chandra is known for playing Malaya Pineda in Code Black. The actress also appeared in The Brink, New Amsterdam, and Hot Mess Holiday.

Ked Merwin - Randy

Ked Merwin

Ked Merwin appears as Randy, Gavin's close friend who is devastated by his death.

Randy tells Elsbeth that Gavin taught him so much, saying that he wanted to follow in his footsteps. He is also Neal's son who seems to be jealous of the close bond between the pair.

Merwin's other major acting credit is playing a car shop owner in Quicksand.

Terry Serpico - Doug

Terry Serpico

Terry Serpico stars as Doug, a billionaire who works on fossil fuels who is also part of Neal's training group.

During the investigation, the program director, Aaron, thinks that Doug might be the prime suspect because his work on fossil fuels could be in jeopardy due to Gavin's involvement with green energy technology.

Serpico has over 80 credits, with roles in Army Wives, The Inspectors, and Yellowstone.

Jason Babinsky - Gavin

Jason Babinsky

Jason Babinsky plays Gavin, the victim of the week in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 2.

Gavin unceremoniously dies during a centrifuge field test at the UGST after Neal sabotaged his boots.

He is close friends with Neal's son and he often makes fun of Neal in front of the other trainees.

Babinsky recently appeared in episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, White House Plumbers, and Law & Order.

Victor Williams - Aaron

Victor Williams

Victor Williams plays Aaron, the program director of UGST and a former astronaut.

Aaron tells Elsbeth and Wagner that he instructed the trainees to go inside the centrifuge, proving that the facility is not liable to Gavin's death (this is on top of the waiver the trainees signed).

Williams' most recognizable role is playing Deacon Palmer in King of Queens. The actor also has credits in Happy Together, Sneaky Pete, and The Affair.

John Behlmann - Jake

John Behlmann

John Behlmann guest stars as Jake, the fire marshall assigned to investigate what happened to the equipment that caused Gavin's death.

Jake also flirts with Elsbeth throughout the episode.

Behlmann previously appeared in Riverdale, The Gilded Age, and Madam Secretary.

New episodes of Elsbeth Season 2 premiere on CBS every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+ a day later.