Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Spoofs Doctor Strange 2's Black Bolt Scene on The Tonight Show

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness allowed Elizabeth Olsen to fully dive into her villainous side as the Scarlet Witch wreaked havoc across multiple realities, most prominently Earth-838. Part of her wrath included taking out the entire Illuminati in that universe - a group that boasted the likes of Anson Mount's Black Bolt and John Krasinski's Reed Richards.

This movie brought some of the most brutal action for any PG-13 rated MCU movie to date, which largely came during the battle with the Illuminati. While she had a tougher time taking out Maria Rambeau and Peggy Carter, before later engaging in more mental welfare with Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Wanda started off with a quick 2-0 advantage in the Illuminati headquarters.

Before turning Mr. Fantastic into a pile of blue spaghetti, Wanda eliminated Anson Mount's Black Bolt by taking his mouth right off of his face, making him scream in terror and blow out his own skull. Now, that moment has come back into the mainstream media thanks to Elizabeth Olsen's latest talk show appearance, which allowed her to utter one of her best lines from Doctor Strange 2.

Elizabeth Olsen Revisits Black Bolt's Death

As part of an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the show's TikTok channel shared a video of Jimmy Fallon and Elizabeth Olsen recreating a memorable moment from Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Fallon congratulates Olsen for her performance as the Scarlet Witch before asking for a cough drop, noting how his mouth gets a little dry sometimes before showtime. This leads Olsen to slowly change into her Scarlet Witch role as she asks Fallon "What mouth?" while her eyes glow red:

Fallon: "You know, my mouth gets so dry before the show." Olsen: "What mouth?"

The Tonight Show

The camera then zooms in on Fallon, who shrieks while realizing his mouth is completely gone.

The Tonight Show

This moment directly references the scene in Doctor Strange 2 when Wanda did the exact same thing to Anson Mount's Black Bolt in the Illuminati's headquarters. After dream-walking into Earth-838 Wanda's body, she faced off against the Illuminati and took out Black Bolt as the first part of her rampage.

Marvel Studios

The full TikTok video can be seen below:

Tonight Show Honors Doctor Strange 2 Death

The legend of the Scarlet Witch grew to even more mythical heights in Doctor Strange 2 following her evolution to that status in the nine-episode WandaVision series on Disney+. Part of that was her utter brutality and mercilessness in her pursuit to find a universe with her twins, taking out anyone and anything that was in her way.

Black Bolt's death was one of the movie's scariest moments, not only for how visually disturbing it looked but for how easily Wanda removed the Inhuman King from the equation. Seeing Fallon and Olsen recreate that moment certainly brought back some creepy memories, but it also allowed them to bring some of the comedy that Fallon is known for while looking back on Olsen's work.

Although it's still a mystery whether Black Bolt will return to the MCU at some point in the future, Mount made his presence felt in this movie, even considering his grizzly end.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.