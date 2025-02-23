Elevation Sequel Demand Hits New Heights Following Max's Release of Movie

Now that 2024's Elevation starring Anthony Mackie is trending on Max, audiences are asking about that ending and sequel plans.

First released in November 2024, Elevation is a post-apocalyptic thriller where mysterious predators called Reapers have forced humanity to take refuge 8,000 feet above sea level.

Will (Anthony Mackie) embarks on a mission to save his son along with a former scientist (Deadpool 3's Morena Baccarin) looking to discover the Reapers' weakness.

Everything We Know About Elevation's Potential Sequel

Elevation

Hours after Elevation dropped on Max on Friday, February 21, 2025, the film became the #1 trending film on the platform within the United States.

Therefore, viewers have questions about the 2024 action film's bombshell ending and how it sets up a sequel.

According to Elevation's director George Nolfi (via Collider), "There are sort of two reveals at the end that raise more questions."

In the movie's third act, Nina learns how to successfully kill the Reapers and shares this knowledge with the other communities sheltering above 8,000 feet. But in the process, she discovers the Reapers aren't biological creatures but rather alien-created machines.

As for that second reveal, after Elevation cuts to black, Nolfi tucked in a shocker of a post-credits scene showing Will and Nina looking up as meteor-looking objects hurtle through the sky heading for Earth.

Not only does this suggest a new threat, but unlike the Reapers, this one is coming from above.

Elevation also left a few other questions unanswered, including why humans had to remain above 8,000 feet to survive.

But according to Nolfi, there was always "an answer to" this question, and confirms it's one he wants to explore "in the next movie:"

“We have always had an answer to that… we’d like to do it in the next movie. For sure."

Will There Be a Sequel to Elevation?

Even though director George Nolfi planned to continue this story, a sequel is unlikely.

Elevation arrived in theaters alongside The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (find out what movies influenced The Chosen director's Christmas hit here), Heretic, and Weekend in Taipei where it earned $1.2 million on its opening weekend. In addition to mixed reviews, the film finished 11th at the box office.

While the film is succeeding on streaming, its trending status may be shortlived and partially fueled by interest in Anthony Mackie during Captain America: Brave New World's theatrical run. Get all the Captain America 4 spoilers and a full plot breakdown here.

The real test is how long Elevation continues its trending status on Max and if audience interest in the film's unanswered questions and sequel setup continues.

Elevation is available to stream on Max.