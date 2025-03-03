Marvel Studios Says Goodbye to 'What If' Show's Best Character

The insane ultimate fate of Strange Supreme - who many fans believed to be Marvel Studios' What If's best-written character - was finally revealed at the end of the series' third season after many thought his story ended in the Season 2 finale.

Although What If...? Season 2 premiered in December 2023 and some of the episodes were completely stand-alone, the Season 3 finale (which also ended the series altogether) brought back one of Season 2's biggest characters and provided fans with one final update on his fate.

While What If...? technically ended with the Season 3 finale, the overarching story told throughout some of the episodes could be continued in the future.

What If...? Season 3's Insane Strange Supreme Revelation

Disney+

In the Season 2 finale of Marvel Studios' What If...?, it was revealed that Strange Supreme had destroyed his own universe while trying to keep Christine Palmer from dying.

Unfortunately for Strange and the universe he was from, his attempts continued to fail until his universe was no more.

Strange ultimately faced off against Captain Carter and Kahhori, who was a "universe killer" Strange captured in an earlier Season 2 episode. Strange Supreme's plan for Kahhori and the other universe killers was to throw them into the Forge, which would have essentially rebirthed his universe and allowed Christine to live.

However, Strange came to his senses, and instead of using the others to achieve his desires, he sacrificed himself by entering the Forge with all of the creatures he had absorbed to become more powerful.

Strange's actions were successful, as his universe was restarted and Christine was still alive, but Strange himself was dead.

However, the Season 3 finale (which included over a dozen cameos) included probably the most shocking revelation of the entire series. In the end, it was revealed that Strange Supreme was not actually killed, but was instead infused in his universe.

Disney+

This means that Strange Supreme literally became the universe he created and was a part of every single atom that makes it up. It also means that he has complete and entire control over it, so he can always ensure Christine is safe.

Strange Supreme's Fate is the Craziest Thing Marvel Has Ever Done

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the home of many insane moments, projects, characters, plot twists, etc., but nothing comes close to What If...? revealing Strange Supreme's true fate.

Strange Supreme is one of the most powerful characters across the Multiverse, but the fact he is now entirely infused in a universe that he restarted is not something any fan expected to see.

Even seeing that Strange was able to restart his universe was something wild that could only be achieved in What If...?, but then learning a year later that Strange is literally the universe brought everything to a higher level.

Knowing that Strange Supreme is technically more alive than ever could mean that his character could be further explored in a future project.

After all, many fans likely have tons of questions now regarding Strange Supreme's capabilities, the rules he has to follow being infused with a universe, etc.

What If...? Season 3 included a lot of insane moments, such as a Deadpool cameo that no one saw coming.

However, ultimately revealing that Strange Supreme survived and became infused in his universe is the craziest thing Marvel Studios has ever done, and it will be hard to top it whether it be in animation or live-action.

What If...? is streaming on Disney+.