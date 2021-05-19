Elizabeth Olsen Teases Doctor Strange 2's Connections To WandaVision

The anticipation is high for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, mainly because it will feature the first official meeting between Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange will showcase an in-depth look at the MCU's multiverse, but the madness part of the title spells trouble for the whole ordeal. Alongside Wanda and Strange, the film will also introduce a young hero in the form of Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez a.k.a. Miss America.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but it was rumored that the trio will go up against a multiverse-sized villain named Shuma Gorath. All signs point to a fight that puts the fate of the universe in jeopardy, thus potentially changing the landscape of the MCU like never before.

Olsen's first Marvel series, WandaVision, might've given a hint towards the root cause of it all. The Marvel series showcased the transformation of Wanda into the Scarlet Witch while also revealing that she took the Darkhold for herself at the end of its storyline.

While fans speculate on how the two projects will connect, a new interview with Olsen might shed some light on the subject.

ELIZABETH OLSEN OPENS UP ABOUT DOCTOR STRANGE 2

Marvel

Wanda Maximoff star Elizabeth Olsen, via Explica, recently sat down with Glamour Spain to talk about WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Olsen first opened up about playing the Scarlet Witch in the last “7 years,” admitting the fact that it has “changed and grown with [her]” along the way. Still, it wasn't until the aforementioned two projects that she felt a “sense of ownership” with the role (Editor's note: Olsen's quote was translated from Spanish printing):

"I have spent the last 7 years playing this character, and she has changed and grown with me. But it wasn’t until WandaVision, and now Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that I felt a sense of ownership and creative license with her."

The veteran MCU actress then explained the feeling of being “terrified” heading into WandaVision, revealing that it was “overwhelming” to translate her character “into a sitcom:”

“At first I was terrified. It was overwhelming to translate this character into a sitcom, and also in the wake of several decades of this type of format, and then return to the reality of Marvel. But I loved the story and I loved the journey that we took the audience on.”

Olsen then teased her next appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel, unveiling that the "WandaVision part" of it all will be exciting to watch for fans:

"Every Marvel movie is unique and this one is sure to surprise fans. I can’t wait to see your reaction, especially when it comes to the WandaVision part."

A WANDAVISION CONNECTION

When Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff first entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Avengers: Age of Ultron, she immediately made a huge impact from the get-go. The hex-infused hero continued her dominance over the years, ultimately nabbing the title of most powerful Avenger.

Even after 7 years of playing the hero, Olsen's comments about having a “sense of ownership” for the role make sense, especially after mostly serving as a side character in projects from the Infinity Saga. WandaVision managed to expand her role like never before while new possibilities await in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Olsen's remark of feeling “terrified” echoed her earlier statement about sensing an “insane amount of pressure” heading into the premiere of WandaVision. This is understandable, considering that it was the first Marvel series to debut on Disney+ as well as the franchise's first foray into the world of sitcoms.

Thankfully, WandaVision earned a positive reception, ultimately leading to a successful run overall.

It's no secret that the events of WandaVision directly connect to what's happening in Multiverse of Madness, and Olsen's tease further solidifies that notion. The "WandaVision part” could allude to the danger that the Darkhold eventually summons into Earth that could potentially be the arrival of Shuma Gorath.

The belief that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will surprise fans could hint that Wanda will become much more powerful in the sequel, and it could even lead to a heated confrontation with the Sorcerer Supreme.

Whatever the case, all will be revealed when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25, 2022.