Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Reveals When She'll Start Filming the Marvel Sequel

Filming has finished for WandaVision and it is now set to release on Disney+ on January 15, 2021, but that doesn't mean Elizabeth Olsen is close to being finished in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen was announced last year at Comic-Con to co-star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was reported to begin filming by the end of November.

Despite Benedict Cumberbatch starring in Spider-Man 3, it seems like his role in that movie may be limited. In an interview, Elizabeth Olsen has revealed when she will begin shooting the Doctor Strange sequel soon. So, it seems like Cumberbatch's time in Atlanta, Georgia, will come to an end when he joins Elizabeth Olsen for shooting, or vice-versa.

NEWS

In an interview with Condé Nast Traveler, Elizabeth Olsen mentioned that she would begin filming for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this December "just outside London."

"I am moving back soon to film the sequel to Dr Strange, so I’ll be there for Christmas, just outside London. Even given the current circumstances, it will be a nice trip.’"

WHAT THIS MEANS

To be clear, Elizabeth Olsen does not state when filming will begin for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only when she will begin filming. Regardless, Olsen's wording is still vague since all she says is that filming for her will last long enough for her to be there for Christmas.

Benedict Cumberbatch started filming for Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta, Georgia, two weeks ago. However, there's no telling how long Cumberbatch has been shooting as the Sorcerer Supreme. There's no way to indicate how large his role will be in Spider-Man 3. Whether it's a short cameo like Thor: Ragnarok or on par with his supporting role in Avengers: Infinity War, it'll be great to see Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch acting opposite one another.