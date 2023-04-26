Disney Reveals Why It's Suing Florida Governor

It appears that Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are set to continue their battle in court.

For months, Disney and the Florida Governor have been at odds over a 25,000-acre special district that happens to be home to its Walt Disney World Resort.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District, as its known, was created in 1967 and gave Disney control over land use, building codes, utilities, roads, and more within its borders.

But after more than fifty years of Disney operating Reed Creek, Governor DeSantis' launched a mission to curb Disney's autonomy, leading the entertainment conglomerate to respond.

Why Disney Is Suing Florida Governor

After Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a board to oversee Disney's self-governing powers for its Walt Disney World Resort voted to nullify agreements, Disney sued the Florida governor, the five-member board, and other state officials in a federal court within the Sunshine State.

The case is titled Walt Disney Parks and Resorts v. DeSantis, 23-cv-00163, US District Court, Northern District of Florida.

Disney stated its reasons for the lawsuit in a statement shared via Bloomberg, referring to DeSantis' action as a "punishment for Disney's protected speech:"

“A targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech—now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights."

In addition, Disney claimed DeSantis' threat to "void" contracts “was patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional.”

The company also requested a court order to declare the governor's actions as unlawful.

The issues between the Walt Disney Company and Florida began after Disney criticized Florida's now-labeled "Don't Say Gay" education law last year.

However, things have changed considerably for both parties since then.

DeSantis is currently pursuing a 2024 presidential bid and the Walt Disney Company's former CEO Bob Iger has returned to his original position, following the removal of Bob Chapek under whom Disney's Florida fight began.

Iger actually echoed Disney's reasons for its lawsuit at the company's annual shareholders' meeting earlier this month, suggesting Florida's actions are "anti-business" while also stating the company "has a right to freedom of speech just like individuals."

According to DeSantis' communications director, Florida is "unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government."

This article is developing. Check back for updates!