Disney+ Just Debuted Its 12th-Ever Star Wars Prison Break Scene

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord did not waste any time getting right into the crux of the action. The new animated series, which premiered on Disney+ on April 6, used its opening episodes to set up one of the franchise's favorite storytelling devices, a prison break. After engineering a gang war between rival crime lords Nico Deemis and Looti Vario on the planet Janix, Maul watches his plan succeed when Vario kills Deemis. Maul instructs his crew to go after Vario next, only for him to be rescued and arrested by Detective Brander Lawson in the middle of their hunt.

Rather than let the man have peace in his prison cell, Maul and his crew storm the police station and seize Vario. While doing so, he senses the presence of Devon Izara, a Twi'lek Padawan in the opposite cell, and takes her captive too, seeing in her a potential apprentice.

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This scene was beautiful to watch, a great start to a show which promises to be action-packed. The move also puts Maul – Shadow Lord in a long line of Disney+ Star Wars shows that featured impressive prison breaks. A Star Wars character getting arrested and later escaping prison or being freed by allies has become a recurring theme in Disney+ shows. Sometimes, it’s even the best part of the entire series.

Disney+'s Most Impressive Star Wars Prison Breaks

Omega and the Bad Batch Break Out on Kamino

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The Bad Batch featured one of Disney+'s most iconic prison breaks. When Clone Force 99 returns to Kamino to bring Omega with them, they are captured and thrown in the brig. Omega, still a child but already resourceful, breaks the squad free herself. The escape establishes Omega as one of the show's most important characters. The series went on to revisit the prison break formula multiple times, a recurring theme that Star Wars fans could not get enough of.

Omega and Crosshair Escape Mount Tantiss

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As impressive as Season 1's prison break was, the most emotional one in The Bad Batch belongs to that of Season 3. Omega, imprisoned at Dr. Hemlock's secret research facility on Wayland, manages to free Crosshair from his cell during a surprise visit by Emperor Palpatine himself. With the facility locked down and all shuttles grounded except the Emperor's, they escape through the lurca hound cages, using an outside tunnel to reach a crashed shuttle in the jungle.

They steal a transport and flee, with a lurca hound Omega had previously freed, returning at the last moment to save her life. Crosshair's hand tremors from Hemlock's experiments make the sequence even more intriguing.

The Bad Batch Breaks Rampart Out of Prison

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This one required the clones to rescue someone they genuinely despised. With Omega recaptured and Mount Tantiss's location unknown, Crosshair reluctantly reveals that Vice Admiral Rampart, the man who ordered the destruction of Kamino, might know how to get there. Rampart is being held in an Imperial labor camp on Erebus, toiling away after he was used as a scapegoat for the Kamino genocide.

The Bad Batch, joined by pirate ally Phee Genoa, break into the camp and hijack a turbo tank to extract him. Rampart agrees to cooperate only in exchange for his freedom. Once clear of Erebus, he delivers. He knows an Imperial station above Coruscant through which ships traveling to Tantiss must be cleared, giving the Batch a viable path forward.

Mount Tantiss Prison Breakout

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After capturing Rampart, Clone Force 99 infiltrates Mount Tantiss, where Dr. Hemlock is holding Omega and several other children captive. Interestingly, Omega is already orchestrating her own escape, telling the other kids about her expertise in prison breakouts, and eventually succeeds.

The mission is a tough one for Clone Force 99. In their efforts to rescue Omega, Hunter, Wrecker, and Crosshair are captured by Hemlock following a brutal confrontation with Hemlock's Clone X troopers. Meanwhile, Echo receives help from Emerie Karr and a newly escaped Omega to free the remaining prisoners within the facility. Together, they launch a counterattack to rescue the rest of the Batch from Hemlock’s clutches.

Cassian Andor Leads the Narkina 5 Uprising

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The prison arc in Andor's first season runs across multiple episodes and is widely regarded as one of the best sequences in all of Star Wars. Cassian Andor, arrested on a false charge and shipped to the Narkina 5 Imperial Prison Complex, discovers that the facility uses electrified floors to control its workforce and that no one is ever actually released.

He begins organizing a breakout with Kino Loy, the floor manager who keeps the shift running. When Cassian floods the work stations by severing a water pipe, shorting out the electrified floors, thousands of prisoners rise up simultaneously. Kino gives a speech over the intercom that sends the entire facility into revolt.

Prisoners fight through every level, racing to the top of the complex before leaping into the ocean below. Kino Loy, played by Andy Serkis, cannot swim and is left behind, one of the saddest moments in the show. The escape radicalized Cassian, and he became committed to the cause to take down the Empire.

Din Djarin Rescues Qin from a New Republic Prison Ship

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Episode 6 of The Mandalorian's first season, The Prisoner, is essentially a heist film in miniature. Din Djarin is hired by an old associate, Ranzar Malk, to join a crew of mercenaries and spring a criminal named Qin from a New Republic Correctional Transport called the Bothan-5. The crew fights through droid security to reach Qin's cell, then turns on Din and locks him in it.

He escapes using a security droid's arm, hunts down the mercenaries one by one, and delivers Qin to Malk, having already slipped a New Republic tracking beacon into Qin's pocket. X-wing fighters destroy Malk's station shortly after. The episode was one of the season's most entertaining standalone episodes.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Rescues Leia from an Inquisitor Fortress

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In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Princess Leia is captured and held in the Inquisitorius fortress on the water moon Nur. Obi-Wan infiltrates the facility with some help, finding his way through a structure full of Inquisitors and stormtroopers to reach the torture chamber where Leia is being held.

The sequence uses the show's most touching relationship to its fullest. An older, battered Obi-Wan who has spent years in hiding, forcing himself back into action for a child who's more important than she even knows. To add to the intrigue, the fortress is an eerie, cold place, its corridors lined with preserved bodies of Jedi in bacta tanks.

Osha's Prison Ship Break and Mae's Escape from Sol

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The Acolyte, like other Star Wars shows, featured multiple prison breaks. In the first episode, Osha is transported to Coruscant on a droid-run prison ship when her fellow inmates stage a breakout, cutting the ship out of hyperspace and into an asteroid field. Osha refuses to join the escape, trusting the Jedi system, but ends up stranded when the other prisoners flee in escape pods and leave her behind.

She frees herself using her droid companion Pip and survives the crash on the planet Carlac. The second break comes in the season finale, when Mae escapes Sol's confinement using Pip as a stun gun to shock the Jedi Master and flee in an escape pod toward Brendok, leading to the series' final confrontation.

Baylan Skoll Frees Morgan Elsbeth from a New Republic Ship

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The opening of Ahsoka makes a strong first impression. Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll and his apprentice Shin Hati intercept a New Republic vessel transporting Morgan Elsbeth to stand trial. Using a forged Jedi clearance code to get aboard, they cut through the ship's crew and release Elsbeth from her cell.

The scene concludes with a reveal of their ultimate objective, finding the exiled Grand Admiral Thrawn. As the trio escapes the wreckage of the New Republic cruiser, the sequence successfully establishes the season's central conflict.

Jod Na Nawood Helps the Kids Escape the Pirates on Borgo Prime

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At the end of the second episode of Skeleton Crew, four lost children from the hidden planet At Attin are thrown in the brig of Borgo Prime after being captured by pirates. There, they meet a mysterious hooded figure who uses the Force to grab the keys to their cell. This person is Jod Na Nawood, played by Jude Law. In the following episode, Jod gets the kids back to their ship and escapes the pirate-controlled station, blasting into hyperspace with a fuel line still attached and tearing a section of the dock apart on the way out.

Jod turns out to be the show's primary villain by the finale, but in these early episodes, he is framed as a roguish rescuer, a stranger using just enough Force ability to keep the group alive.