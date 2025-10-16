Disney+ Makes Star Wars History With TV Debut of Iconic 'Legends' Jedi

A Jedi from Star Wars 'Legends' canon has made his way into the latest Disney+ installment from the galaxy far, far away. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past is a fun new miniseries featuring many of Star Wars' iconic characters interacting in LEGO form. The freedom the LEGO universe provides has allowed many heroes and villains from all corners of the Star Wars galaxy to collide in one adventure.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past has already made history by bringing characters like Cal Kestis to Disney+, but that isn't the only major character making his TV debut on the streamer. The third episode of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past features Queen Amidala's fleet, which has been re-imagined as a pirate army for this story, and several of her pirate colleagues are notable faces, including one Kyle Katarn.

Kyle Katarn

Katarn is a notable character from Star Wars Legends canon (i.e., all Star Wars-related material published outside the main saga of movies before 2014). He was the main character in the video game series Star Wars: Jedi Knight. He began as an imperial officer-turned mercenary for the Rebel Alliance before joining Luke Skywalker's Jedi Academy and going on to become a Jedi Master. Along with the games, Katarn has featured in several Star Wars published works.

Despite his notoriety in Legends canon, Kyle Katarn has not been brought into the main continuity of Star Wars, making his appearance in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past a historic moment for the character as his first debut on Disney+.

Disney+

Katarn's appearance is a small Easter egg as part of Pirate Queen Amidala's crew, but StarWars.com confirmed the bearded brick figure to be Katarn. In this story, Katarn has turned to piracy and serves Queen Admidala, alongside several other pirate versions of Star Wars characters like Cassian Andor, R2-D2, and C-3PO.

Disney+

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past was released on Disney+ on September 19, 2025. The series is the sequel to 2024's LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, starring Gaten Matarazzo, Tony Revolori, Ahmed Best, Mark Hamill, Ashley Eckstein, and more.

Does Kyle Katarn Have a Future in Star Wars Canon?

Star Wars

Katarn's place in Star Wars Legends canon has precluded him from being meaningfully included in the main Star Wars narrative. However, the character's rich history could still be utilized in the central Star Wars universe at some point.

One of Katarn's main narrative points is his friendship with Luke Skywalker, which began after he agreed to train under Skywalker at the Jedi Praxeum on Yavin 4. He eventually became a Master alongside the Skywalker Saga hero, training a new generation of Jedi. This exact scenario did not translate into the Skywalker Saga of films; however, it was confirmed that Luke attempted to form a new Jedi Temple, where he trained several force-sensitive younglings, including his nephew Ben Solo and Grogu.

The time between Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and Episode VII: The Force Awakens remains largely unexplored for the Skywalker family, and if there was any point at which Kyle Katarn could make his appearance and cement that Skywalker connection that is prevalent in Legends canon, it's here. Several Star Wars titles are currently exploring this time period, including The Mandalorian saga and Ahsoka, which could provide an opening for Katarn to be looped into the main canon.

Rumor has been circulating for some time that Mara Jade, another Star Wars Legends favorite linked closely with Katarn, could be appearing in Star Wars canon. If this is the case, it's a strong possibility that the door is open for Katarn to appear, too. Even if Katarn remains outside the main Star Wars canon, the Legends hero can still appear in non-canon instalments, like the LEGO Star Wars series or even more Star Wars games.