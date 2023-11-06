Despite the approaching holiday season, Disney+ is no longer offering 2 iconic Christmas movies.

'Tis the season to be streaming those annual holiday movies now that Halloween has come and gone; and for many, Disney+ is a go-to platform for a number of seasonal classics.

However, U.S. subscribers have already noted that two beloved Christmas movies are shockingly missing from the streamer.

Disney+ Removed 2 Holidays Movies

This holiday season, Kevin isn't home alone. He's just not home at all.

Surprisingly, Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York are no longer streaming on Disney+.

The 1990 Christmas comedy and its 1992 sequel were both removed at some point in October; however, franchise spin-offs, such as Home Alone 4, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, and Home Sweet Home Alone are still being offered on the streaming service.

Naturally, the removal of these Christmas classics has angered U.S. Disney+ subscribers as the traditional time of year to revisit the films is rapidly approaching.

But what's even more puzzling about this decision is Home Alone's Kevin McAlister is featured in an ad for Disney+'s Christmas-themed "Happy Holidays" collection, despite none of his films being offered.

Disney+

Is Home Alone Gone For the Holidays?

Why Disney+ chose to drop the two Home Alone films from its platform is unknown.

However, since Home Alone and Home Alone 2 are incredibly popular Christmas movies, it's possible that Disney+ removed them for a time due to licensing contracts with the intention of bringing back them as part of a December promotion.

This is something Disney+ has done before in order to market a returning film as a new release and possibly generate new subscribers.

As for current subscribers, however, this is particularly frustrating, especially amidst Disney+ raising prices.

However, the good news is that it's still early in November, and not everyone has begun their traditional holiday rewatch, meaning the films could still return. But for now, the fate of Home Alone and Lost In New York remains to be seen.