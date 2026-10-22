'Encanto 2' Gets Unfortunate Update From Disney Boss (Exclusive)

Encanto 2 may not be a project fans should expect to see anytime soon, according to an update from a Disney boss. Originally released during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2021, Encanto struggled at the box office but still became a worldwide phenomenon, largely thanks to multiple chart-topping musical numbers. However, considering it has been five years since its release, questions about a potential sequel are still being asked, especially as new sequels have been announced for other movies.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Creative Executive Yvett Merino discussed the chances of Encanto 2 being developed. Speaking exclusively with The Direct's Russ Milheim while promoting Disney's newest movie, Hexed, Merino admitted that there have been no discussions about greenlighting an Encanto sequel but said she is "always here for it," as the original was the first movie she ever produced.

She teased new Encanto-based attractions coming to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and said that she is all for "anything that has to do with the world of Encanto" in the future:

The Direct: "Disney's found success and made fans very happy with their carefully chosen sequels to greenlight. As a fan of Encanto, it's a world that I'd love to explore and revisit on the big screen. Have there been any discussions about developing and greenlighting 'Encanto 2?'" Marino: "No, but I'm always here for it. 'Encanto' is the first film that I produced, and it really holds a very special place in my heart, because it's about a Latino family in the forefront. So anything that has to do with the world of 'Encanto,' I'm in for. What I'm really excited for now is the casita that's opening up in Florida in the parks. They're building a whole casita and an attraction there. I'm excited for that. But anything 'Encanto,' I'm there for."

This is not the first time Marino has spoken about a possible sequel for Encanto. Discussing the topic with The Direct in 2023, she teased then that the company would "continue to look at different ways that [they] can keep the world alive" for Encanto through different stories and Disney park attractions.

She also expressed her excitement to see the Encanto world "expand across the company:"

"I think we will continue to work on what that actually means. But we are so blown away by the reaction and how 'Encanto' kind of connected with so many people. We continue to look at different ways that we can keep the world alive. I know they teased a little bit of destination D23 about something 'Encanto' coming, possibly to one of the parks. And we love that. There's different—we're working closely with our friends in publishing and consumer products to make sure—there's always different ideas and needs and wants for, for it to stay alive out there. But I don't have anything official to say, but I love the 'Encanto' world and can't wait to see it expand across the company."

Led by Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Wilmer Valderrama, Encanto tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal and her Colombian family, who live in a magical, sentient house in a mountainous town called an encanto. While most of the family is gifted with magical abilities, Mirabel does not receive her gift, and she is forced to give everything she has to save her family's magic when she sees it beginning to fail.

The original movie earned excellent reviews and still has a 92% Tomatometer score and 93% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. Released in theaters in November 2021, it grossed only about $261 million globally, but that was enough to make it the year's highest-grossing animated movie (the 15th-highest of all movies).

Will Encanto 2 Ever Be Made?

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Even without the box office results Disney hoped for, Encanto has become one of the animated giant's most memorable stories over the last half-decade. Delivering a viral song in "We Don't Talk About Bruno," which dominated the charts, the story had plenty of emotion and heart, while also delivering much-needed Latino representation from Disney.

As mentioned, Disney is slowly greenlighting other sequels for some of its biggest franchises from the 21st century, which includes 2025's Zootopia 2 (one of the 10 highest-grossing movies ever. Idina Menzel's Frozen is already confirmed to push forward into a third movie, and Pixar is also jumping on the sequel train with new movies for The Incredibles and Coco.

Plot-wise, Encanto 2 could go in a few different directions, especially with Mirabel playing such a big role in saving her family's house and magic. While it is unclear if she will end up getting a gift like the rest of her family, her journey has plenty of potential paths as she finds her place in the world.