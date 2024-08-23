Despicable Me 5 Release Chances Get New Update from Director

According to the latest director of the animation franchise, a Despicable Me 5 is possible, but only under a certain condition.

Universal released Illumination's Despicable Me 4 on July 4. It was a box office juggernaut, grossing over $800 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). This raises the question of whether a Despicable Me 5 and further spin-offs are on the way.

Director Discusses Despicable Me 5 Release Prospects

In talking with Variety, Despicable Me 4 director Chris Renaud revealed that a Despicable Me 5 release is "possible" but only if there's a "good story:"

“If we come up with a good story and it feels like we can cover some fresh territory, then certainly it’s possible.”

While that's great news for Gru and Minion fans, what's even more promising is that Renaud has made similar comments.

The director explained (via Entertainment Weekly) that the Despicable Me world actually "lends itself to multiple stories," even if they were to break the format and go "50 years in the future:"

"I think that the world of the characters lends itself to multiple stories because they're human, they're very relatable. I think if you have animals or mystical creatures, it can be a bit more limiting because there's only a certain amount of things you can really dive into. And certain things, whether it's really breaking the format and saying, 'Hey, we're going to be 50 years in the future,' there's definitely still opportunities."

As fans wait for that "possible" fifth Gru and family film, it's worth noting that another franchise movie is already in the works.

Soon after Despicable Me 4's successful release, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Minions 3 will open in theaters on June 30, 2027.

Therefore, the earliest audiences should expect a Despicable Me 5 is 2028, if not later.

What To Expect From Despicable Me 5

What "good story" should audiences expect from director Chris Renaud and Gru in a Despicable Me 5?

While Gru voice actor Steve Carrell defers to the film's writers, he did share his ideas for a fifth installment with Yahoo, like the introduction of "a new family member" or something that "disrupts the family unit:"

"Whether it's a new character, they're introducing a new family member, something that kind of disrupts the family unit or disrupts his professional life. So I would leave it to them, but I think it could go any different direction."

As for Carrell's prediction, his money's on something involving "Gru Jr," as he would like to see "where the two of them end up:"

"I think something's going to involve Gru jr, that is my [thought] because it's a really funny character and a funny relationship that he has with his dad and I'd like to see where the two of them end up."

Despicable Me 4 is playing in theaters and is available on digital platforms.

