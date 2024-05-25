The wait will soon be over for Demon Slayer fans as Season 4, Episode 3's release date and time have been revealed.

Demon Slayer Season 4, aka the Hashira Training Arc, continues the story of Tanjiro Kamado as he prepares for an eventful battle with Muzan Kibutsuji alongside the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Episode 2 of the anime sees Tanjiro helping Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka come to terms with his complex past, urging him to participate in the Hashira Training to bulk up their chances against Muzan.

When Will Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 Release?

Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 3 (via Kimetsu) is confirmed to premiere in Japan on May 26 at 11:15 p.m. JST (10:15 a.m. ET/ 7:15 a.m. PT in the United States) on Fuji TV affiliates.

Episode 3 will then start streaming in Japan on May 27 at 12 midnight JST. This means that fans in the United States can start streaming the latest installment on Crunchyroll at 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT.

Season 4's Monday streaming release window at 12 midnight JST (11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT. ) will continue in Episodes 4 and beyond.

What To Expect in Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3

A good chunk of Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 2's storyline centered on the Water Hashira's (Giyu Tomioka) complicated past and his eventual path to move forward with the Hashira Training thanks to Tanjiro's help.

The fact that Giyu, who is one of Tanjiro's powerful allies, agrees to join the training presents a golden opportunity for the team to stand a chance against Muzan Kibutsuji.

It is expected that Tanjiro will be fully healed from his injuries in Episode 3, meaning that he will be ready to participate in the Hashira Training activities alongside his comrades.

Seeing Tanjiro back in action in Episode 3 can give fans a preview of how much he has improved since pushing himself to the limit during the anime's Swordsmith Village arc.

Another storyline that the next episode could highlight is (finally) revealing the identity of the demon who killed Shinobu's sister, Kanae Kocho.

The first two episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4 episodes are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

