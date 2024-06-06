Is a Death Becomes Her Remake Releasing In 2024? New Movie Speculation Explained

Some fans are convinced the 1992 flick Death Becomes Her has a remake set to release in 2024, but here's the truth.

Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis led the way in the original Death Becomes Her, a satirical black fantasy comedy.

The 1992 classic saw two women fighting for the affections of one man after drinking a potion promising eternal youth, only to discover they are now immortal.

Is Death Becomes Her Getting a Remake?

Talk of a Death Becomes Her remake being released in 2024 spawned from a viral Facebook poster on the Upcoming Movies page.

The poster featured a magical purple vial with the slogan "Bottoms Up" and the promise of a release date of October 23, 2024.

Universal Theatrical Group

However, not all is as it seems with this Death Becomes Her remake poster.

While the poster is genuine and not fan or AI art, a remake of the 1992 classic is not currently in development.

Instead, the poster was created and shared on Instagram to promote the Broadway stage reimagining of Death Becomes Her, which will debut on October 23 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.

A Chicago production of the Death Becomes Her musical previously ran from April 30 to June 2 before moving to Broadway in the fall.

The musical will see Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty (Wicked) step into the role of Madeline Ashton, made famous by Meryl Streep. Jennifer Simard will play Helen Sharp, Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams will play Viola van Horn, and Christopher Sieber will take on Bruce Willis' character of Ernest Menville.

Via Playbill, this will mark the second go-round of Death Becomes Her for the cast after the same four led the way in the Chicago production earlier this year.

The musical comes to the stage from the Universal Theatrical Group, the theatrical division under the same umbrella as Universal Pictures, who distributed the original flick with Streep and company back in 1992.

Death Becomes Her will not receive a remake in 2024 or anytime soon.

However, those looking to experience a retelling of the classic magical tale can do so on Broadway later this year, and tickets can be purchased now.

Death Becomes Her is currently unavailable on streaming services but can be found for digital and physical purchases from most major outlets.