Deadpool Director Says Ryan Reynolds' MCU Character Does Not Need R Rating

Deadpool 3 is currently in development at Marvel Studios with sister-duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin tapped as writers.

Writers and executive producers for the animated sitcom Bob's Burgers, the sisters were both reportedly handpicked by leading actor Ryan Reynolds, who will have a hand in the creative process of the film.

Fans were also happy to learn that the third film would remain R-rated, as was always the case. As Marvel continues searching for the right director, some are questioning how this rating will affect Deadpool interacting with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which the original director answered in a recent interview.

RYAN REYNOLDS IS DEADPOOL NO MATTER WHAT

Marvel

Speaking with Inverse, former Deadpool director Tim Miller was asked whether the character could exist in the far less violent and raunchy universe of the MCU without dramatically changing him for the worse.

In response, Miller said that he believes so, stating that “[Ryan Reynolds] still is that character” even if you remove his ability to utter naughty four-letter words:

“I do. I think Ryan Reynolds' take on the character and the way he embraces the particular kind of insanity — even if you said he's not gonna use four-letter words — would still be there. He still is that character. You can take the R-rated parts out of it if you wanted and it would still be Deadpool if Ryan was doing it.”

WADE WILSON IN HIS OWN R-RATED PLAYGROUND

At least, for the moment, it seems like Deadpool will be the only character in the MCU that will be allowed to venture into R-rated territory. However, if Deadpool does end up appearing in other films outside his own, he'll definitely be restrained with a PG-13 rating, which could have some fans concerned.

However, as Miller said, if Reynolds is still in the role, he's still Deadpool, even if he can't violently decapitate a human being on screen.

Therefore, a more restricted environment for the character could be an opportunity for creative jokes that still exemplify Deadpool's crass characterization and humor.