DC Studios' Lanterns Trailer Confirms 1 Major Death Scene

A major death scene is confirmed to take center stage after DC Studios released the first trailer for Lanterns. The debut trailer for DC Studios' first Green Lantern project caused major division amongst the fandom, setting the stage for what should be an intriguing story for John Stewart and Hal Jordan.

DC Studios released the first official trailer for Lanterns on March 4, giving fans a look at footage of Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler's Green Lantern heroes. The middle of this trailer highlighted a tragic series of deaths at a football stadium, setting up at least one major death scene.

DC Studios

Amidst groups of kids and adults mourning and comforting one another, multiple ambulances are seen on the field picking up the injured and dead. Law enforcement is also on site, helping put sheets over those who were hurt or dead and keeping the chaos to a minimum.

DC Studios

Eventually, Stewart and Jordan make their way to the football field for their own investigation, arguing with each other the entire time, as seen in the trailer footage.

DC Studios

A later shot in the trailer slowly zooms in on what appears to be a patch of blood on the field, teasing the aftermath of this tragedy.

DC Studios

As the sirens flash and blare behind Stewart and Jordan, Pierre is heard in a voiceover moment telling Chandler, "The Green Lanterns' oath is to protect people, and we both know I do a better job of this than you."

DC Studios

Lanterns is one of three new projects being released in 2026 in DC Studios' Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Starring Aaron Pierre, Kyle Chandler, Kelly Macdonald, Nathan Fillion, and Ulrich Thomsen, the show will feature John Stewart and Hal Jordan investigating a major Earth-based mystery in a small Nebraska town. Lanterns will debut on HBO Max in August.

Examining Murder Investigation in Lanterns

DC Studios

While the show starts early in John Stewart's run as a Green Lantern, this murder may be the turning point that gets him and Hal Jordan active as superheroes.

On a base level, these deaths seem to have happened at a local high school football game, already making the matter something serious in what appears to be a small town. However, there could be more behind this mystery that gets the two Lanterns involved, especially considering later footage shows off a noted member of the Red Lantern Corps.

This could also be one of the breaking points in a larger string of deaths, as Jordan is seen elsewhere looking at a smattering of bullet shells on the road. Given the similarities between this trailer and HBO's True Detective, which was described as an inspiration for Lanterns, fans expect plenty of material focused on the investigative side of the Lantern Corps.