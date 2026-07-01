DC Studios Releases Its First-Ever Superboy Poster

DC Studios is putting the spotlight on Superboy way before its eventual live-action debut under the DCU banner. My Adventures with Superman Season 3 introduced Superboy with an unexpected twist because he is not portrayed as the traditional clone of Superman and Lex Luthor. Instead, the show's version of Jon Kent came from a post-apocalyptic future where LexCorp Drones took over the world and is the biological son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. Superboy's arrival completely changed the core dynamic between Clark, Lois, Jimmy, and Kara, raising the stakes while injecting youthful energy.

DC Studios (via Adult Swim) officially released its first-ever Superboy poster as part of the promotional wave for My Adventures with Superman Season 3.

The poster features Jon Kent in a dynamic pose that perfectly captures his positive and wide-eyed personality amid the chaos.

DC Studios

The first-ever Superboy poster is significant because it effectively highlights the show's bold storytelling choices while building hype for his arc as he challenges the stable dynamic between Clark Kent and Lois Lane as they confront their future in the present day.

Aside from showcasing the DC hero's new visual identity and design, the arrival of Superboy (voiced by Arrowverse actor Darren Criss) in My Adventures with Superman Season 3 marks another important milestone in expanding the Super Family in the animated space, similar to how James Gunn's DCU is building out its own version in the live-action realm with David Corenswet's Superman, Milly Alcock's Supergirl, and Krypto.

While Superboy is not a clone of Lex in the My Adventures universe, Lex Luthor is still completely tied to his story because it was the DC villain who sent him back in time in a last-ditch attempt to alter the timeline and prevent the catastrophic future from ever happening in the first place.

DC Studios

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is doing a deep dive into the Reign of Superman storyline from DC Comics without retreading the Death of Superman itself, since Jack Quaid's Superman is still alive in the present day.

Instead, it explores the concept of worthiness surrounding the Superman mantle and how the Man of Steel's legacy is interpreted, challenged, and carried forward by others.

Superboy’s Inclusion in Season 3 Could Be the First Hint of a Major DC Storyline

DC Studios

Superboy's involvement in My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is more than just progressing Clark Kent and Lois Lane's story in the show. Given that he came from an alternate dystopian future, there's a strong chance that this is the first subtle hint of a larger Multiversal storyline, potentially building toward a Crisis on Infinite Earths-style event in the future.

Jon Kent's time-travel arc isn't just a personal side quest; it introduces the concept of branched timelines that can be altered, proving that the Multiverse exists in the My Adventures world. If Superman villains like a returning Brainiac or Lex begin experimenting with Multiversal tech tied to Superboy's device, it could lead to the emergence of more dangerous elements or characters, such as the Anti-Monitor and the antimatter wave, capable of destroying infinite realities.

While My Adventures with Superman is known for its heartfelt, character-driven stories, introducing a major storyline like Crisis on Infinite Earths would be a bold yet potentially perfect evolution for the show.

Jon Kent's arrival as a time-displaced hero already sets the stage for timeline fragility and vulnerabilities that could lead to game-changing threats down the line. If anything, it will be interesting to see how the writers of My Adventures with Superman strike the perfect balance in showing a hopeful Clark navigate a world-ending crisis that could end all life.