DC Studios Officially Reveals Adult Supergirl Design For Next Release

DC Studios unveiled the first look at its adult Supergirl design in an ongoing animated series, following the character's big-screen appearance in the DCU movie. Supergirl has been taking the spotlight this summer. The DCU firmly pushed Milly Alcock's Girl of Steel to the forefront in a revenge-fueled cosmic quest, delivering a battle-worn take on the character. While Alcock's live-action Kara soars on the big screen with a high-stakes adventure, DC's animated side has quietly dropped its own powerful evolution of the heroine.

The official preview for My Adventures with Superman Season 3, Episode 5 revealed the first look at Adult Supergirl raising Jon Kent (Superboy). The clip showed a battle-hardened, protective Kara Zor-El raising her nephew in a dystopian timeline where Clark and Lois are gone due to the rise of Cyborg Superman.

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Adult Kara stands out with long blonde hair, visible scars, and a design suggesting she is a survivor who has seen too much destruction. The future Adult Kara looks different from the present-day timeline Kara, who is more heroic and youthful, infused with a certain angst and bravado.

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Both versions of Supergirl retained the familiar, vibrant costume that echoes Clark's modern-day suit but with the signature feminine flair. Either way, both feel clean and hopeful in the face of chaos.

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Adult Kara exemplifies the scarred survivor doing everything she can to protect the last remaining member of her family. Her look serves as a quiet testament to years of holding the line in a world overrun by machines.

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In this dystopian timeline, Hank Henshaw's turn to Cyborg Superman became deadly after he broke free and seized control of advanced technology, including Kryptonian drones and other robotic forces, leading to a full-scale invasion. Cyborg Superman killed Superman and Lois Lane, making Jon Kent an orphan in this bleak future.

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The flashback showed Kara taking care of Jon, training him to become a full-fledged hero while still trying to give him a sliver of normalcy amid the horrors they faced.

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Kara and Jon essentially serve as the last beacon of the House of El, refusing to let the family legacy die in the face of Cyborg Superman's reign of terror.

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Watch the preview for My Adventures with Superman Season 3, Episode 5 here:

My Adventures with Superman Season 3, Episode 5 arrives on Adult Swim on Saturday, July 11.

My Adventures With Superman’s Adult Kara Could Be What’s Next in the DCU

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 dropped a compelling vision of where the DCU's Kara Zor-El could go next on the big screen. The adult version of Kara feels like a natural evolution for the DCU's flagship heroines.

After Milly Alcock's cosmic road trip, an older, more seasoned Kara who has survived numerous conflicts could unlock more storytelling opportunities in the DCU's far future.

My Adventures with Superman's version of an Adult Kara could serve as a blueprint for how the DCU's live-action version can mature without losing her heart (and without the tragic outcome of Clark and Lois' death).

It essentially opens the door to legacy stories, mentor arcs with the next generation, or even reflections on the long-term cost of heroism, all while keeping Kara's hopeful core intact.

My Adventures with Superman showed that letting Kara grow doesn't mean dimming her light; it means giving her the depth to carry the future alongside other heroes in DCU's bright future.