DC Studios Officially Reveals Adult Supergirl Design For Next Release

DC Studios is set to introduce an adult version of Supergirl in the animated format (and she has a tragic backstory).

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
DC Studios logo., Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

DC Studios unveiled the first look at its adult Supergirl design in an ongoing animated series, following the character's big-screen appearance in the DCU movie. Supergirl has been taking the spotlight this summer. The DCU firmly pushed Milly Alcock's Girl of Steel to the forefront in a revenge-fueled cosmic quest, delivering a battle-worn take on the character. While Alcock's live-action Kara soars on the big screen with a high-stakes adventure, DC's animated side has quietly dropped its own powerful evolution of the heroine. 

The official preview for My Adventures with Superman Season 3, Episode 5 revealed the first look at Adult Supergirl raising Jon Kent (Superboy). The clip showed a battle-hardened, protective Kara Zor-El raising her nephew in a dystopian timeline where Clark and Lois are gone due to the rise of Cyborg Superman.

Adult Kara and Jon Kent in My Adventures with Superman Season 3.
Adult Swim

Adult Kara stands out with long blonde hair, visible scars, and a design suggesting she is a survivor who has seen too much destruction. The future Adult Kara looks different from the present-day timeline Kara, who is more heroic and youthful, infused with a certain angst and bravado. 

Kara Zor-El in My Adventures with Superman Season 3.
Adult Swim

Both versions of Supergirl retained the familiar, vibrant costume that echoes Clark's modern-day suit but with the signature feminine flair. Either way, both feel clean and hopeful in the face of chaos. 

Kara Zor-El.
Adult Swim

Adult Kara exemplifies the scarred survivor doing everything she can to protect the last remaining member of her family. Her look serves as a quiet testament to years of holding the line in a world overrun by machines. 

Kara Zor-El in My Adventures with Superman Season 3.
Adult Swim

In this dystopian timeline, Hank Henshaw's turn to Cyborg Superman became deadly after he broke free and seized control of advanced technology, including Kryptonian drones and other robotic forces, leading to a full-scale invasion. Cyborg Superman killed Superman and Lois Lane, making Jon Kent an orphan in this bleak future. 

Kara and baby Jon in My Adventures with Superman.
Adult Swim

The flashback showed Kara taking care of Jon, training him to become a full-fledged hero while still trying to give him a sliver of normalcy amid the horrors they faced.

Superboy & Kara in My Adventures with Superman.
Adult Swim

Kara and Jon essentially serve as the last beacon of the House of El, refusing to let the family legacy die in the face of Cyborg Superman's reign of terror. 

Jon Kent in My Adventures with Superman Season 3.
Adult Swim

Watch the preview for My Adventures with Superman Season 3, Episode 5 here: 

My Adventures with Superman Season 3, Episode 5 arrives on Adult Swim on Saturday, July 11. 

My Adventures With Superman’s Adult Kara Could Be What’s Next in the DCU

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 dropped a compelling vision of where the DCU's Kara Zor-El could go next on the big screen. The adult version of Kara feels like a natural evolution for the DCU's flagship heroines. 

After Milly Alcock's cosmic road trip, an older, more seasoned Kara who has survived numerous conflicts could unlock more storytelling opportunities in the DCU's far future. 

My Adventures with Superman's version of an Adult Kara could serve as a blueprint for how the DCU's live-action version can mature without losing her heart (and without the tragic outcome of Clark and Lois' death). 

It essentially opens the door to legacy stories, mentor arcs with the next generation, or even reflections on the long-term cost of heroism, all while keeping Kara's hopeful core intact. 

My Adventures with Superman showed that letting Kara grow doesn't mean dimming her light; it means giving her the depth to carry the future alongside other heroes in DCU's bright future. 

- In This Article: My Adventures With Superman (Season 2)
Release Date
May 25, 2024
Platform
Max
Actors
Alice Lee
Ishmel Sahid
Jack Quaid
Genres
Action
Adventure
Animation
Superhero
- About The Author: Aeron Mer Eclarinal
Aeron is a news/features writer and Content Lead for The Direct who has been working for the site since March 2020. From writing about the inter-connectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to having an extended knowledge about DC TV's Arrowverse, Aeron's expertise has since expanded into the realm of reality TV, K-drama, animated, and live-action shows from Netflix,  Disney+, Prime Video, MGM+, Peacock, Paramount+, and Max. When he isn't writing and watching all things MCU, Aeron is heavily invested with the NBA (go Celtics!) and occasionally watches thrilling matches in the WWE. 

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