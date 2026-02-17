1 Upcoming DC Movie Reportedly Facing Budget Cuts

One highly-anticipated DCU movie might be the subject of budget restrictions, but fans probably shouldn't worry for now. DC Studios has so far only released Superman into theaters to strong reactions from most fans and critics alike. Coming up, the DCU will debut sci-fi blockbuster Supergirl, body horror Batman off-shoot Clayface, and, next year, will continue its Kryptonian saga in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow. The franchise has expanded on HBO Max with Creature Commandos, Peacemaker Season 2 and, soon, Lanterns, but remains its early days as the storyline and audience builds.

According to Nexus Point News (NPN), Man of Tomorrow may be facing cost-cutting measures at DC Studios, as the outlet reported that "budget restrictions" at the studio may "prevent certain desirable names" from joining the DCU flick.

The decision may be the result of Superman's box office performance, as Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently hinted that James Gunn's DCU movie underperformed amid the streamer's planned acquisition of Warner Bros.

Superman's exact budget has been left somewhat up in the air with mixed reporting, although The Hollywood Reporter stated the final bill landed around $225 million, with marketing costs possibly as high as $200 million.

A report from Bloomberg stated that Superman produced around $100 million in profits from a combination of theatrical ticket sales, online rentals, and merchandise sales. The DCU blockbuster earned $618.7 million worldwide, of which $354.2 million was grossed domestically.

How Budget Cuts May Impact James Gunn's DCU

DC Studios

It should be noted that Superman supposedly underperforming doesn't make it a flop by any means, as $100 million in profit will likely be seen as a win compared to DC's previous string of flops and financial losses on anything non-Batman.

Regardless, it makes sense to tighten up the budget on Man of Tomorrow and other DCU productions until the franchise proves itself. For one, the 2027 sequel could limit its marketing budget, as Warner Bros. launched the DCU with a splash through its $200 million promotional spend, far higher than the average movie.

The NPN report noted that these budgetary restrictions would "prevent certain desirable names" from being cast in Man of Tomorrow. That decision may be a good thing, as James Gunn has proven in the past that he can uncover Hollywood's hidden gems, even as recently as David Corenswet as Superman.

These budgetary restrictions may already be affecting some DCU castings, as NPN's Apocalyptic Horseman revealed that X-Men: First Class star James MacAvoy was the "first choice" for Clayface's villain but passed on the role. It's unclear whether the reason was financial, creative, and schedule-based.

If these reported budgetary stay in place for the foreseeable, Gunn may be limited to more unknown actor choices for the rest of his Justice League. While Batman could be an exception to that rule due to his box office consistency, choosing an expensive A-lister may limit the hero's inclusion in other projects.

Budget restrictions may also explain why the Green Lantern Corps, who seem purpose-built for a big-budget buddy-cop sci-fi blockbuster, will instead star in an Earth-based, character-driven HBO series. Although DC Studios may be right to be apprehensive, as 2011's Green Lantern disaster may still be hurting the hero.