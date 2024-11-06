A new Corpse Husband post has resurfaced questions about where the streamer went and what he is doing now.

For years, Corpse Husband entertained fans on YouTube and Twitch with his dynamic streams that included playing games like Among Us and breaking down true-to-life ghost stories.

What made the popular online personality, however, was the shroud of mystery he acted behind, only ever being seen on-screen as a masked avatar and never dealing his face to the public.

Where Is Corpse Husband Now?

Corpse Husband

Several new viral social media posts have made fans wonder yet again where the streaming Corpse Husband went.

The posts in question see images of a popular YouTube video where streamers react to Corpse Husband's iconic deep voice, asking what happened to the online creator.

The Twitch and YouTube personality has not been heard from in over a year, with his last YouTube upload having gone up in November 2021.

The streamer, who also produces music online, has also seemingly taken a step back from that part of his life as well. His last song was released over a year ago, marking the last time fans heard from him publicly.

One of Corpse's fellow streamers (and friends in the content creation space), Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstette, offered an update on the absent streamer in July 2024 (via YouTube), telling fans, "Corpse is okay," he is just "taking a break from the internet:"

"Corpse is okay, you guys. We still regularly talk to him. I think he is just taking a break from the internet. He is good. He is good. Some people just do not like being online all the time like that."

Mere weeks later, another one of Corpse's close collaborators, Sykkuno, told viewers on stream that if Corpse "wanted it to be very known what he was up to, he [would tell fans]:"

"Let's just think for a second here. Corpse has Twitter. He has got Soundcloud. He has got a whole bunch of social media platforms. If he wanted it to be very known what he was up to, he could do it. If you think for two seconds, you kind of realize that the reason you do not know is because he probably does not want to talk about [it]."

It seems as though the uber-popular online content creator is simply taking his time away from the business after working so deeply in it for several years.

This is hardly the first time someone has stepped back from the online spotlight, taking some sort of extended hiatus (read more about another content creator currently on a break).

Sometimes, working in the online space can be an exhausting endeavor, and one just needs to cut things off for a time to recenter themselves, something Corpse Husband is very likely doing.

Who Is Anthony Gamboa In Relation to Corpse Husband?

While Corpse Husband's life outside of his content creation work has not been kept a secret, one name that keeps coming up attached to the streamer is Anthony Gamboa.

Fans have long speculated that Anthony 'Blue' Gamboa is, in fact, Corpse Husband's real name, with carious TikTok videos and social media posts connecting the two going viral over the past few years.

There, however, has been no evidence substantiating these claims, and Corpse's true identity remains unknown.

Did Corpse Husband Ever Do a Face Reveal?

Formally, Corpse Husband has never done a proper face reveal in any of his content.

Instead, he opts to always appear on camera as an avatar of a man with long black hair and a makeshift mask covering his face.

The closest fans ever came to seeing the streamer's face came in a TikTok video posted by him in April 2022. The short video features a quick zoom-in on what looks to be the popular personality; however, his face is obscured by a black mask akin to his online avatar.

Over the years, Corpse Husband has said that he has, at times, been tempted to reveal his face but always backed out at the last minute.

In a March 2021 appearance on Anthony Padilla's podcast, the anonymous streamer said, "I do not think I am going to face reveal on purpose anytime soon:"

"I do not think I am going to face reveal on purpose anytime soon. It is just way too much now. The more people know about me online, the less I can be open about myself and my private life because, then it is like, 'Oh, this matches up with Corpse.'"

He added that this veil of secrecy he has with the audience has become a delicate balancing act, as he does not want to reveal too much about himself to his online audience in case they deduce who he actually is.

Because of this, Corpse admitted that "it hurts to not be [himself] in any degree:"

"I cannot be authentic with people in my personal life because I was too authentic with people online. I am just so unapologetically myself that it hurts to not be myself in any degree."

Given the stream is currently on what seems to be a self-imposed hiatus, it remains highly likely that fans will never get a face reveal, even if he does return.

Corpse Husband can still be followed on YouTube and Twitch.