Claire Danes' Natural Look In 'The Beast In Me' Is Exactly What the Netflix Show Needed

Fan-favorite actress Claire Danes went with more of a natural look in Netflix's The Beast In Me, which is exactly what the show needed. Danes, who is best known for her work in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, Homeland, and My So-Called Life, returns to screens in Netflix's new psychological thriller to rave reviews.

The new streaming hit follows Danes' Aggie Wiggs, a grief-stricken author who becomes obsessed with her new, wealthy neighbor, Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys). After the death of her son, Aggie takes on the lofty proposition of writing Niles' biography; however, after some time, she is sucked into his web of conspiracy, realizing that he may have killed his wife.

All eight episodes of the series are streaming now on Netflix. Leading into release, The Beast In Me was hyped up as one of the biggest series coming to Netflix this year. It has garnered widely positive reviews from critics, boasting a respectable 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. One of the primary reasons for this stellar reception has been Danes' performance as the show's central hero, as she shows layers fans did not know she had.

Why Claire Danes' Older Look In 'The Beast In Me' Has Viewers Talking

Netflix

One of the biggest talking points coming out of The Beast In Me has been what some are calling an older look for Claire Danes. This is largely because the 46-year-old star is made to look as though she is not wearing much makeup in the series compared to other projects she has been in.

To some viewers, this makes the actress look older than what most are typically used to, but that is not the case. However, there is a very good story reason for this particular decision.

Netflix

Danes' new Netflix character is designed to convey a more natural appearance. She is ultimately a grieving mother, for gosh sake, putting out this every-woman feeling that is perfectly contrasted by the high society world she becomes immersed in as she researches Matthew Rhys' Nile Jarvis.

Fans picked up on this specific change primarily in Danes' more emotional scenes. Danes has become known for her crying face among fans, with the way she morphs her face to tear up being one of her calling cards, dating back to her work in My So-Called Life in the mid-90s.

Netflix

It is present here as well, but without the typical make up most viewers know her for. This adds a new layer to longtime fans of the Claire Danes crying face, who have watched this particular part of Danes' acting arsenal evolve over the years.

Claire Danes' Natural Look Was Exactly What the Netflix Series Needed

Netflix

While for some, this more natural look for Claire Danes in The Beast In Me has become a point of contention, it ultimately enhances her performance in the series.

Danes delivers an expressive and emotionally varied performance as Aggie Wiggs in the new Netflix show. Part of what makes this performance great is the subtle nuances the actress can convey with small ticks of the face.

Claire Danes

Without any noticeable makeup on her face, these tiny micro-movements come across beautifully. Whether it be mournful glances at things that remind her of her late son, or the full-on breakdown that comes as she uncovers some of Nile's most devastating secrets, this natural look really allows the viewer to immerse themselves in her character's struggle.

Showtime

This is not to say that Danes' looks are any less beautiful than they typically are. In fact, the beloved star has been praised in recent years for her ageless appearance.

The Beast In Me lead has not undergone any cosmetic surgery to her face, bucking the trend we often see in stars of her age, allowing her face to age naturally and continue to be as expressive as ever in her performances.

In a 2020 interview with Net-A-Porter, Danes admitted that she has avoided getting any cosmetic work done in order to ensure her face has ample movement:

"I’m at that age now where people are starting to talk about getting ‘work’ done, but I’ve never really been pressured by a doctor or anybody in the industry, which I’m kind of surprised by and grateful for. I’m not against any of that, but it seems a little precarious because, once you start, it may be hard to stop. Not having movement in my face isn’t going to work for me. However, after a certain point, if aging became a distraction, I would have some work done."

ABC

In the same interview, Danes spoke about what she does to maintain her appearance, citing a commitment to fitness, a regimented skincare routine, and regular visits to the dermatologist.

The multi-time Emmy-winner said the best piece of advice she could give to maintain the integrity of one's skin is "to wash your face every night:"

"The best piece of beauty advice I’ve been given is to wash your face every night – and I do. And you have to hydrate – that’s important, too. I also like to exfoliate twice a week, at least. I think it’s good to get a deep-clean every now and again as well."

Danes also remarked about using an eye cream and an under-eye mask in the mornings and evenings, in addition to facial oils and regular visits to a dermatologist.