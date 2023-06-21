Chris Hemsworth Doesn't Want His Daughter Acting Too Much After Thor 4 Role

Thor: Love and Thunder's Chris Hemsworth just shared that he doesn't really want his daughter acting too much, even after her debut in his recent MCU film.

India Rose made her debut as the child of Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher in Thor 4, Taika Waititi's latest Marvel Studios outing. By the end of the movie, her character is revived by Eternity itself and ends up under the care of Thor Odinson.

Hemsworth thought it was "really cool" to include her in the process, though he also said it felt like "a one-off, fun family experience."

This is an interesting stance, considering the role in question is now the child of an Avenger, not just a throwaway role.

Limited Acting for India Rose?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thor 4 actor Chris Hemsworth revealed his thoughts on his daughter doing more acting.

When it comes to her small role in Love and Thunder, the actor claimed that "was supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film:"

"You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing... I said, 'Oh, do you want to do some dialog in the film?' And she's like, 'Yeah, cool!' And she was a pro and loved it."

The actor reasoned that he "[wants] her to have a childhood," something he thinks she does have. Hemsworth did add that when she's older, and if she's "keen to do more things," then he's all for it.

He went on to share that he told her daughter "there's plenty of time:"

"But I said, 'There's plenty of time, sweety. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid,'... Because once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things."

The Ever Evolving MCU Plan

Going off of Chris Hemworth's quotes, it seems that the plan wasn't always for Gorr's child to become Thor's defacto child.

After all, Hemsworth is smart enough to know that the role of his character's kin would be huge for the MCU. So his hesitancy makes sense if the original intention behind his daughter's cameo was never for her to be the daughter of a founding Avenger.

Now fans are left wondering what the play will be when Marvel wants Thor back into the picture. One would have to assume that will also include India Rose's original character—who is also a product of Eternity, which could easily become a massive plot point for films like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars.

Perhaps she'll even be the key to stopping Kang the Conqueror himself.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+.