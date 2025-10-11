NBC Confirms Owen's Fate on Chicago Med Amid Exit Scare

NBC confirmed Owen Manning's fate after Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 3's trailer showed what's next after the previous installment's shocking cliffhanger. Chicago Med's 200th episode brought back original mainstay Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) for an emotional reunion with the rest of the cast, but things quickly took a turn after an individual pretending to be a patient did something reckless inside Gaffney Medical Center.

Halstead returns to the world of Chicago Med following his exit from the series in Season 8 after he moved to Seattle to be with former series regular Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and her son, Owen (Frankie DeMaio). In Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 2, Will and Owen head to Chicago to spend some quality time together, but all of it went downhill after he brought in a teenager named Jasper, who was later revealed to be a drug mule with a blockage of cocaine baggies in his intestines.

Things got ugly after a female drug runner invaded Jasper's operating room, holding Dr. Frost and Dr. Lenox at gunpoint. While the doctors gave away the cocaine baggies, the next shot showed a gunshot going off in another room, putting Owen's life in the balance.

Does Own Die in Chicago Med? New Trailer Reveals the Answer

While Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 2's ending didn't show Owen's fate, the trailer for the One Chicago show's next episode, "Horseshoes and Hand Grenades," revealed that he is still alive, showing that Will was the first one to seek help for his adoptive son.

The trailer then shows a concerned Will carrying Owen to the operating room, with a shot of Dr. Asher behind her, rushing to help them:

Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 2's ending showed the return of Torrey Devito's Natalie Manning, another original mainstay of the One Chicago series.

She was seen answering a call from Sharon Goodwin, who told her about Owen's current situation. Episode 3's promo confirmed that Manning will fly from Seattle to Chicago to be with Owen while reuniting with her former colleagues at Gaffney.

At this point, Owen's fate in Chicago Med is uncertain, but it is a good sign that the trailer revealed that he is still alive and is fighting for his life.

Given that Dr. Frost is the current resident in pediatric emergency medicine, it seems that he will again work alongside Dr. Lenox to save Owen's life. It's just unfortunate that Dr. Manning can only observe her son from afar, considering that she is also an expert in pediatric medicine.

Why Owen Won't Die in Chicago Med Season 11

Killing off Owen would be a devastating story thread for Chicago Med to pull off since it would dampen the already emotional reunion between Dr. Manning, Dr. Halstead, and the rest of their former colleagues at Gaffney Medical Center.

In fact, it would be more powerful if the doctors of Gaffney worked together to save the child of one of their own, leveraging their expertise in a high-stakes case.

Owen's death would dampen Halstead and Manning's already strong bond, especially now that Manning is pregnant with Halstead's baby. More so, the child's death would derail Halstead's plan to fix the gap between them. After Owen's life is saved, he would eventually recognize Halstead's unwavering presence, forging the deep father-son bond Halstead had always sought.

