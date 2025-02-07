Actor Carson Rowland plays Tyler "Ty" Townsend in Netflix's romantic drama series, Sweet Magnolias.

First premiered in July 2020, Sweet Magnolias focuses on three best friends, played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley, as they navigate life in South Carolina.

Carson Rowland's Ty Townsend is the eldest son of JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Maddie Townsend and whose story continues in Season 4 (check out every actor and character here) which premiered February 6 on Netflix.

Biography Details on Carson Rowland (Age, Filmography, Wife & More)

Carson Rowland Was Homeschooled

In an interview with Scott D. Clary, Carson Rowland shared how he was homeschooled with his siblings while growing up in Florida.

While attending a musical theatre class, the actor realized the arts were his passion, saying, "I knew right away I liked it:"

“I knew right away I liked it. I was really focused on music from about age eight, starting piano lessons, then guitar. I wasn’t working toward any goal, I just really enjoyed it.”

But he isn't the only member of his family with artistic talent. Not only is his brother a gifted piano player but his twin sister, Carolynn, and his younger sister are ballet dancers, and both left home during their teenage years to pursue dance.

Still, Carson's focus wasn't only on acting and the arts. The Boca Raton native attended Florida Atlantic University where he earned a B.S. in Neuroscience.

Carson Got Into Acting Through Musical Theater

In talking with the Pop Culturalist, Carson credited his mom for enrolling him and his siblings into a musical theater, noting how she was "very instrumental in developing my passion:"

"My mom was very instrumental in developing my passion for the arts. When we were really young, she put my brothers and sisters into a musical theater performing group. When you’re four or five, you do it because this is what your mom put you in as an extracurricular activity. But when I turned around six or seven, I realized I really enjoyed doing it and I wanted to pursue it."

The actor further shared his upward climb, such as how he was "doing professional theatrical shows" when he was nine:

"By the time I was nine, I was doing professional theatrical shows, and I did that for a while. I loved being on stage and performing in front of everyone. It’s an unparalleled experience."

Carson is Best Known for Sweet Magnolias

Prior to being cast as Ty in Sweet Magnolias, Carson Rowland appeared in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, American Housewife, I Am Frankie, and various music videos.

Back in 2020, Carson explained (via Mud) that director Norman Buckley was who drew him to the Netflix series, admitting, "the thought of possibly working alongside him was thrilling:"

"What drew me to the show initially was the fact that Norman Buckley was attached. Norman, aside from being one of the nicest humans in existence, is nothing short of a legend when it comes to TV drama. He’s directed some of TV's most iconic series, such as 'Gossip Girl,' 'Pretty Little Liars,' and much more, and the thought of possibly working alongside him was thrilling."

While Sweet Magnolias is Carson's best-known role to date, it might also have been his best audition, saying, "I felt more confident than I had ever felt" after callbacks:

"The audition process was a standard self-tape and in-person callback. However, after I left the callback room, I felt more confident than I had ever felt about a performance. I had given it all I had in that room and it paid off."

Carson Rowland's Wife is Maris Rowland

On October 16, 2021, the actor married Maris Rowland and the couple now have a daughter named Eden who was born in November 2023.

Maris has largely maintained her private life, describing herself on Instagram as the wife to Carson and Eden's mother, and occasionally posting highlights of family life and motherhood.

Carson Will Next Star in The Queen's Jewels

The up-and-coming 27-year-old star looks to continue his upward climb with The Queen's Jewels, his first leading role in a feature film.

According to the film's social media, Carson plays Beau, a diver from a small town on the Treasure Coast who embarks on an adventure to find the centuries-old lost dowry of Queen Elizabeth of Spain.

How To Follow Carson Rowland Online

For fans wanting to learn more, Carson can be found on Instagram.

Seasons 1-4 of Sweet Magnolias are streaming on Netflix.