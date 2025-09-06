Marvel Officially Unveils China's Own 'Captain America' (Photos)

A new comic brought a team of Captain America-type heroes, including one representing China.

By Gillian Blum Posted:
Captain America, China flag

In an upcoming Captain America comic, a team of Captain America-type heroes from around the world is introduced. One of these is The Star, who represents China and wears a red-and-yellow suit reminiscent of the country's starred flag. "The United Captains" team will be officially introduced in December's Captain America #6, by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti. The Marvel Comics team includes the United Kingdom's Captain Kingdom, France's Captain France, Russia's Red Widow, and China's The Star.

All new characters besides the Red Widow, who Schiti gave what Zdarsky called "a pretty gorgeous upgrade design" in a ComicBook.com interview, are from a country on the U.N. Security Council.

The Star's character design sheet, featuring a man in a red-and-yellow super suit, with one large yellow star and four smaller yellow stars on the chest plate. There is a close up next to the main photo of the man's face, both with and without the suit's red-and-yellow helmet on. There is also a round, red shield, with one large yellow star in the center, and four smaller yellow stars below it. To the left of the main drawing is a view of the back of the super suit. Text on the top reads:
Marvel Comics

At first glance, the Star's supersuit looks a bit like Iron Man, thanks to its color scheme and almost armored appearance.

A round, red shield, with one large yellow star in the center, and four smaller yellow stars below it.
Marvel Comics

The Star's shield and chest armor display the Chinese flag design, all red with one large yellow star and four smaller ones.

a man in a red-and-yellow super suit, with one large yellow star and four smaller yellow stars on the chest plate.
Marvel Comics

The Star is the only one of these new heroes not to have any clarifying notes written next to elements of his character design, like how Red Widow's gun is specified as a Lebedev PL-15.

A close up of The Star’s face, both with and without the suit's red-and-yellow helmet on.
Marvel Comics

It is worth noting that a different Marvel character, Ripley Ryan, already goes by Star. She comes from Captain Marvel comics, having even had her own run at one point, but she seems to have nothing to do with this new character.

Captain America #6 by Zdarsky and Schiti is on sale December 17.

The Star Creators Share More About New Character

In the interview with ComicBook.com, Captain America writer Chip Zdarsky shared that The Star is his favorite of the new Captain America-esque heroes.

Zdarsky said the man has "no real powers," instead being "enhanced" like Steve Rogers. He also added that The Star "happens to be a huge fan of Captain America," which indicates an exciting dynamic between this new character and Steve:

"All definitely give off super soldier vibes! None have real powers, just enhanced humans like Steve. It’s partly why they’re allowed to go into Latveria at this stage. Superhumans aren’t allowed in thanks to a U.N. resolution, but 'super soldiers' are. Each one has their own agenda and specialties, but a personal favourite is The Star, AKA Captain China, who happens to be a huge fan of Captain America."

In an article on Marvel's website, artist Velerio Schiti added that one of the highlights of his job is "designing new characters." He shared that in designing these characters, he made sure to "incorporate some traditional symbols from the countries of origin" for each hero:

"One of the things I like most about my job is designing new characters ... It has always been a great hobby of mine, even before becoming a professional! I tried to incorporate some traditional symbols from the countries of origin of the new Captains into their uniforms, which are also practical and suitable for combat."

Because he is brand-new, The Star does not know too much else about himself just yet, and fans will likely have to wait until Captain America #6 goes on sale on December 17 to learn more.

- Related Articles:
- About The Author: Gillian Blum

Gillian Blum has been a writer at The Direct since 2022, reporting primarily from New York City. Though she covers news from across the entertainment industry, Gillian has a particular focus on Marvel and DC, including comics, movies, and television shows. She also commonly reports on Percy Jackson, Invincible, and other similar franchises.

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING