In an upcoming Captain America comic, a team of Captain America-type heroes from around the world is introduced. One of these is The Star, who represents China and wears a red-and-yellow suit reminiscent of the country's starred flag. "The United Captains" team will be officially introduced in December's Captain America #6, by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti. The Marvel Comics team includes the United Kingdom's Captain Kingdom, France's Captain France, Russia's Red Widow, and China's The Star.

All new characters besides the Red Widow, who Schiti gave what Zdarsky called "a pretty gorgeous upgrade design" in a ComicBook.com interview, are from a country on the U.N. Security Council.

Marvel Comics

At first glance, the Star's supersuit looks a bit like Iron Man, thanks to its color scheme and almost armored appearance.

Marvel Comics

The Star's shield and chest armor display the Chinese flag design, all red with one large yellow star and four smaller ones.

Marvel Comics

The Star is the only one of these new heroes not to have any clarifying notes written next to elements of his character design, like how Red Widow's gun is specified as a Lebedev PL-15.

Marvel Comics

It is worth noting that a different Marvel character, Ripley Ryan, already goes by Star. She comes from Captain Marvel comics, having even had her own run at one point, but she seems to have nothing to do with this new character.

Captain America #6 by Zdarsky and Schiti is on sale December 17.

The Star Creators Share More About New Character

In the interview with ComicBook.com, Captain America writer Chip Zdarsky shared that The Star is his favorite of the new Captain America-esque heroes.

Zdarsky said the man has "no real powers," instead being "enhanced" like Steve Rogers. He also added that The Star "happens to be a huge fan of Captain America," which indicates an exciting dynamic between this new character and Steve:

"All definitely give off super soldier vibes! None have real powers, just enhanced humans like Steve. It’s partly why they’re allowed to go into Latveria at this stage. Superhumans aren’t allowed in thanks to a U.N. resolution, but 'super soldiers' are. Each one has their own agenda and specialties, but a personal favourite is The Star, AKA Captain China, who happens to be a huge fan of Captain America."

In an article on Marvel's website, artist Velerio Schiti added that one of the highlights of his job is "designing new characters." He shared that in designing these characters, he made sure to "incorporate some traditional symbols from the countries of origin" for each hero:

"One of the things I like most about my job is designing new characters ... It has always been a great hobby of mine, even before becoming a professional! I tried to incorporate some traditional symbols from the countries of origin of the new Captains into their uniforms, which are also practical and suitable for combat."

Because he is brand-new, The Star does not know too much else about himself just yet, and fans will likely have to wait until Captain America #6 goes on sale on December 17 to learn more.