Call the Midwife Season 14 Gets Official Release Window

The release window for Call the Midwife Season 14 was finally revealed now that filming has resumed after the production's summer break.

The last time fans saw a new episode of Call the Midwife was when Season 13 ended on May 5, meaning that everyone is patiently waiting for the arrival of Season 14.

Starring Vanessa Redgrave and Laura Main, the TV series follows a group of midwives from east London and their lives in the 1950s and '60s.

BBC

The official Facebook page for Call the Midwife recently provided fans with an update on the status of Season 14 while also including a release window for when the upcoming installment can be expected.

In the post, it was confirmed that Season 14 is now back to filming after the cast and crew went on their customary summer break (which takes place in the summer months of every year during filming.

Facebook

The post also highlighted an important real-life update for cast member Stephen McGann and series writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas, while also including a picture of McGann with his son, Dominic, and his on-screen son in Call the Midwife, Max Macmillan.

The most telling bit of news that the post included, though, was that filming is moving along on schedule, and Season 14 will be released sometime in 2025.

However, fans won't have to wait until the Season 14 premiere to receive new content from the show, as it was also announced in the post that a Christmas Special will be airing prior to Season 14's release (as a Christmas Special does before each season):

"Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special and Series 14 in 2025."

When Will Call the Midwife Season 14 Release?

Call the Midwife has generally followed a similar release schedule for all of its seasons, with each being released nearly a year after the last.

Season 14 likely won't stray from that pattern, so, while the specific release date can't be ensured, fans can get a likely idea of when to expect it.

In the past, every season except Season 10 was released in January of the year it premiered. Season 10 was a bit of an outlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it can't really be factored into the predictions of when future seasons will be released.

Considering filming is back underway and on schedule, fans have to expect to see Season 14 premiere in January 2025, since that would be consistent with the release of other seasons.

So, the Christmas Special will likely be released sometime around or even on Christmas 2024, with Season 14 following just a bit later in January 2025.

Call the Midwife Season 14 will likely premiere sometime in January 2025 on BBC One.