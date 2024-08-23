Who Is Brooklyn's Husband, Eddie Rivera, from Big Brother? 4 Things to Know About Veteran

As a recent star and evictee of Big Brother Season 26, many are looking to learn more about Brooklyn Rivera and her spouse, Eddie Rivera.

Brooklyn was a strong contender in the Big Brother house, surviving for five weeks until the pageant coach was unfortunately evicted in Episode 18.

In an exit interview with Gold Derby, Brooklyn said that she hoped her "kids and husband are proud" of her time on the reality TV series. But who exactly is Brooklyn Rivera's husband?

4 Things to Know About Eddie Rivera

Eddie and Brooklyn Rivera Got Married in 2014

Brooklyn Rivera began her career as a dancer and pageant competitor, but she paused this career to pursue an education degree at the University of Southern Florida.

According to Lubbock Avalanche Journal, it was during those years of studying that Brooklyn met her husband-to-be, Eddie.

The duo have since been married 10 years after tying the knot back in 2014.

Eddie Rivera is a US Veteran

In terms of career, Eddie Rivera is an established US Veteran having served time in the Marine Corps.

Eddie revealed on Instagram that he graduated as part of the Charlie Co. Platoon 1065 in 1995. As a veteran, he served at Fort McClellan before moving to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in 1997.

Eddie paid tribute to his 30-year-long commitment to the military service on his Instagram:

"30 years ago this October, me and this hard-charger met at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. We graduated Charlie Co. Platoon 1065 on January 13, 1995. That was the last time I saw Bryan E. Gee until a couple of days ago!"

Now 49, Eddie is still involved in veteran affairs, attending and sharing insight into events such as Military Appreciation Night and Memorial Day.

Eddie and Brooklyn Have Three Children Together

Eddie is also a devoted family man and is currently raising three children with his wife.

The couple are parents to 13-year-old Rhema, 8-year-old Kameron, and 6-year-old Maverick. Additionally, Eddie is also a father to an adult son named Kage from a previous marriage, who is now following in his father's footsteps as a US Marine.

It's clear from Eddie's social media presence that he is a doting father, often posting about his children with pride. Recently, while his wife was absent and competing on Big Brother, Eddie ensured to maintain a family tradition and posted photos of his children on their first day back to school.

"Every day is bittersweet for me. On one hand, I am incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to be intentional and purposeful in my kid’s lives. On the other hand, I am doing it without my better half, @mrsbrooklynrivera. I want to show my wife that we are thriving in her absence! So on this day, in Brooklyn fashion, here are the 1st day school pics with her famous chalk board that she probably expected me not to do."

Eddie and Brooklyn Appeared on Dr. Phil Together

While Brooklyn competed in the Big Brother house solo, she and her husband did make a joint appearance on another major television show together - Dr. Phil.

In 2019, the couple appeared on the psychologist's show to discuss a disturbing incident that occurred when a hacker gained access to their smart home devices. The incident evolved into aggressive cyberstalking with threats made on Brooklyn's life.

During the episode, Brooklyn described it as "the scariest day of my life" with Eddie concurred saying he felt "very powerless".

The couple received some resolution to their case after the identity of the hacker was revealed by Dr. Phil during the episode.

How to Follow Eddie Rivera Online

Those looking to learn more about Eddie Rivera can find him active on Instagram (@eddiekage).

